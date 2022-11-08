Read full article on original website
Related
Jahana Hayes ekes out victory over George Logan in CT’s 5th District race
Hayes has received a high enough percentage of votes to avoid a recount, the CT Secretary of the State’s office said Wednesday night.
Lamont reelected as CT’s governor in lopsided rematch with Stefanowski
With 97% of precincts reporting, Gov. Ned Lamont had 56% of the vote to 43% for Republican Bob Stefanowski.
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
Lamont Reelected To Second Term As CT Governor
Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will spend a second term in the governor’s mansion after defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski, ABC News projects. Lamont was leading Stefanowski by five percentage points, 52 to 47 percent, as of 11:35 p.m. with 31 percent of the vote reporting. A former Greenwich...
fox61.com
Voting across Connecticut
U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., greets voter Zofia Potrawiak outside Pulaski Middle School in New Britain, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hayes is running for re-election in Connecticut's fifth congressional district against Republican House candidate George Logan. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Eyewitness News
Campaign 2022: Here are the latest election results
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The polls have closed across Connecticut. We’ll have the latest election results here.
fox61.com
Yes, a Pennsylvania state representative was reelected after his death
During the midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022, voters cast their ballots for members of Congress, along with state senators and representatives. Some people on social media claimed Pennsylvania voters reelected a state representative who died before the election took place. VERIFY readers Ian H. and Allen asked the team to look into whether that’s true.
Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it. Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass. “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
fox61.com
Republican candidate for Connecticut governor Bob Stefanowski casts vote in Madison
It's round two for incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and the Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski. The two previously squared off in the 2018 governor's race.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
RESULTS HERE: 2022 election returns from Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Here are the latest 2022 election results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News...
News 12
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Suffolk County Election Night results were finally posted to the state Board of Election's website three hours after polls closed. Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results. They say delays were due to the cyberattack - citing additional passwords and...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
Comments / 1