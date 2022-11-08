Insider: If Clayton Kershaw pitches in 2023, it's 'a two-team conversation'

Clayton Kershaw Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The last time baseball fans saw Kershaw on the diamond, he was pitching in Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, a series the Dodgers lost. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner will turn 35 in March and has battled numerous arm injuries but has still proven to be an elite hurler when on the mound.

Kershaw finished the 2022 regular season with a 12-3 record, 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137 strikeouts across 126 1/3 innings pitched in 22 starts. This past campaign was the second straight year where Kershaw was limited to 22 starts, and he hasn't reached 30 starts or 200 innings pitched since 2015.

Drafted by the Dodgers with the seventh overall pick in 2006, the nine-time All-Star has been a part of the organization for almost two decades. As Morosi pointed out, however, Kershaw has a connection to Texas as well.

He was born in Dallas and attended Highland Park High School. Although Kershaw committed to Texas A&M prior to the 2006 MLB Amateur Draft, after the Dodgers selected him, he turned down the scholarship offer.,