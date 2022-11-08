Read full article on original website
Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers
It's time to stop with the misleading claims about progress on net-zero ambitions, a U.N. official said.
AOL Corp
UN brushes off concerns about upcoming climate summit's 'huge carbon footprint'
FIRST ON FOX: The United Nations pushed back against concerns that its upcoming global climate summit in Egypt would result in unnecessary carbon emissions due to the travel required for leaders to attend the event. International diplomats, observers, activists and journalists are set to descend upon Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to...
CNET
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
Phys.org
Global carbon emissions at record levels with no signs of shrinking, new data shows
By Pep Canadell, Corinne Le Quéré, Glen Peters, Judith Hauck, Julia Pongratz, Philippe Ciais, Pierre Friedlingstein, Robbie Andr, The Conversation. Global carbon dioxide emissions from all human activities remain at record highs in 2022, and fossil fuel emissions have risen above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis by an international body of scientists.
Developing countries ‘will need $2tn a year in climate funding by 2030’
Report co-written by Nicholas Stern says figure required to switch away from fossil fuels and cope with extreme weather impacts
CNBC
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Greta Thunberg blasts attention-seeking COP27 leaders and says she’ll skip the ‘greenwashing’ climate summit
Thunberg has also thrown her support behind headline-making activism.
Sunak: Climate change will ravage our planet without urgent action
Rishi Sunak has told a Cop27 reception hosted by the King that the world will experience “more human suffering” if we continue to allow “climate change to ravage our planet”.The Prime Minister is attending Cop27, the UN climate conference, in Egypt next week after a U-turn but Charles will miss the gathering of world leaders, business figures and environmentalists.The King has long campaigned on environmental issues and last autumn he told the Cop26 talks in Glasgow that the world has had enough of talking and commitments needed to be put into practice.But the “soft power” diplomacy of the monarchy will...
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
Phys.org
'Toxic cover-up': 6 lessons Australia can draw from the UN's scathing report on greenwashing
The United Nations this week slammed corporate "greenwashing" and said organizations cannot claim to be net-zero while supporting fossil fuel projects. The report, released at the global COP27 climate conference in Egypt, called for new rules to ensure emissions pledges were credible and transparent. UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed the...
Phys.org
COP27: How measuring attitudes to climate change could speed up the global response
Fires and heat waves in Europe, North America Australia, Asia and the U.K. brought devastation to many in 2022. But as well as harming lives and land, they may also have destroyed any lingering doubts that human actions have dramatically affected the climate. Questions do remain though about what got...
Cop27: ‘It’s humiliating’ – Indigenous voices say they are being ignored at climate summit – as it happened
A Kulkalgal activist from the Torres Strait Islands has said Indigenous people are ‘fighting for their homes’ as conference discussions focus on climate finance
Forest regeneration that earned multimillion-dollar carbon credits resulted in fewer trees, analysis finds
Projects meant to regenerate Australia’s outback forests to store carbon dioxide have been awarded millions of carbon credits – worth hundreds of millions of dollars – despite total tree and shrub cover in those areas having declined, a new analysis has found. It is the latest claim...
CNBC
‘A twisted joke’: UN’s flagship climate summit sees sharp jump in fossil fuel industry delegates
The sharp jump in attendees associated with some of the world's biggest polluting oil and gas giants at the U.N.'s flagship climate conference is thought to reflect the rise in the influence of the fossil fuel industry to shape the debate. Campaigners described the findings as a "twisted joke." The...
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt, while big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. The Pacific country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty,” Natano said. “It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow and reverse the increasing temperature. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize fast-acting strategies.”
African nations negotiate funding for climate change mitigation at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Battling droughts, sandstorms, floods, wildfires, coastal erosion, cyclones and other weather events exacerbated by climate change, the African continent needs to adapt, but it needs funds to do so, leaders and negotiators from the continent said at the U.N. climate summit. It’s one of...
Global Emissions Are Actually Getting A Lot Worse
Global emissions could push the Earth beyond 1.5ºC of warming within the next nine years, new research has found, as emissions levels edge slightly ahead of the levels recorded before the pandemic. On Friday, the Global Carbon Project released an annual carbon emissions data dump tracking the state of...
Phys.org
Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China
The world's burning of coal, oil and natural gas this year is putting 1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air than last year, bad news for the fight against climate change but with an odd twist, according to scientists who track emissions. China's carbon pollution was down 0.9% this...
India seeks COP27 deal to 'phase down' all fossil fuels - sources
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India wants countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal as was agreed last year, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Saturday.
