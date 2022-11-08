Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Research points to positive mental health outcomes for young people who have attended university
University attendance appears to produce better mental health outcomes for young people, according to new research led by the University of Surrey. The study also suggests that a university environment has a positive influence on professional outcomes for those with a history of mental distress. Surrey researchers also found that...
MedicalXpress
Early increase of flu, RSV viruses affecting children: When to seek medical help
Increased cases of influenza and RSV infection, primarily affecting young children across the U.S., have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a health alert. "We have a whole generation of young children who might not have been exposed to RSV," says Dr. Angela Mattke, a...
MedicalXpress
Magnetic brain stimulation can help patients with depression and pain
Clinicians and researchers have long used transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to treat and study chronic pain and severe depression. A new technology, multi-locus TMS (mTMS), will improve the approach by utilizing the novel design of magnetic transducers allowing for electronic control of all stimulation parameters—location, intensity and the orientation of the induced electric field—assisted by a robot to redirect stimulation from one part of the brain to another in just a fraction of a second.
MedicalXpress
Focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor highly effective after 5 years
A scalpel-free, high-tech form of brain surgery pioneered at UVA Health offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor, a common movement disorder, a five-year review shows. The study offers important insights into the durability of the benefits of focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor. Five years after treatment, clinical...
MedicalXpress
Residents of assisted living facilities lost significant, concerning weight during the COVID-19 quarantine
Older adults residing in assisted living facilities and quarantined to their rooms during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lost significant weight, according to gerontology care providers and researchers from McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. Significant weight loss of at least 5% occurred in 40% of residents, with 47%...
MedicalXpress
Three ways to become more resilient to failure
Failure may be an inevitable part of life, but that doesn't make it any less painful when it does happen. It can be be particularly hard facing setbacks in your 20s and 30s, since this is the first time many of us are experiencing major "failures"—from not doing well in uni or missing out on a job you really wanted.
MedicalXpress
Helping patients with addiction tackle their health needs
An intervention that teaches patients in addiction treatment how to better connect with their primary care medical team on both mental and physical health concerns resulted in long-term benefits over 5 years, including more primary care use and fewer substance-related emergency department visits, Kaiser Permanente researchers have found. The study,...
MedicalXpress
Study examines symptom burden before and after starting dialysis in older adults
In a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) that included older adults with kidney failure, symptoms related to their condition worsened in the year before patients started dialysis, but stabilized after dialysis initiation. For older people with kidney failure, lessening their symptom burden...
MedicalXpress
Multiple stressors contributed to physician burnout during first wave of COVID-19 in the US
Front-line physicians who cared for COVID-19 patients during the first wave of the pandemic in New York City and New Orleans reported multiple factors that contributed to their occupational stress during this extraordinarily trying time in their careers. These included individual-level factors such as age, work experience and life stage;...
MedicalXpress
Novel genetic factors contribute to Parkinson's risk
Investigators have discovered novel genetic factors that contribute to the risk of Parkinson's disease, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the journal Brain. The findings reveal novel short tandem repeat sequences within DNA in four distinct regions that are independent from currently known Parkinson's risk variants, of which...
MedicalXpress
Study links light physical activity to milder symptoms from intracerebral hemorrhage
Four hours of light physical activity per week can now be linked to milder symptoms from intracerebral hemorrhage, and also to better survival rates, a University of Gothenburg study shows. Intracerebral hemorrhage is the most serious type of stroke with few treatment options. About one in ten cases of stroke...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 diagnosis linked to more bleeding, worse outcomes in stroke treatments
People with a COVID-19 infection who have an ischemic stroke may be more likely to have bleeding in their brain and worse outcomes during stroke treatments to restore blood flow than people without COVID-19, according to a new study published in the November 9, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.
MedicalXpress
Nurses exposed to high levels of noise experience more health problems, stress
Health care isn't traditionally considered a "loud" occupation, so while many studies have examined the poor outcomes associated with hospitalized patients' noise exposure, few look at health care workers' noise exposure. To learn more about the relationship between noise and nurses, University of Michigan researchers reviewed a study of more...
MedicalXpress
Breathing may measurably modulate neural responses across brain, study finds
Mental health practitioners and meditation gurus have long credited intentional breathing with the ability to induce inner calm, but scientists do not fully understand how the brain is involved in the process. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electrophysiology, researchers in the Penn State College of Engineering identified a potential link between respiration and neural activity changes in rats.
MedicalXpress
Study discovers previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system
The autonomic nervous system is known as the control center for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna's Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial aims to find strep A's Achilles heel with potential vaccine to prevent rheumatic heart disease
A team of international scientists from Griffith University and the University of Alberta are about to start human clinical trials for a strep A vaccine they hope will induce long-lasting immunity against the deadly pathogen which kills more than 500,000 people each year. Griffith University researchers identified two small molecules...
MedicalXpress
Go home safe: Fall prevention for older hospital patients after discharge
Falls, and the injuries they incur, have a major impact on healthy life expectancy and quality of life, especially for older people. Patients treated in acute care hospitals—which provide 24-hour treatment—have a higher incidence of falling again after being discharged. These falls are more likely occur indoors, especially in frequently used spaces such as living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms.
MedicalXpress
Digital resuscitation tool provides life-saving care assistance during medical emergencies
The American Heart Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have collaborated in the development and launch of a new digital health application for front-line health care workers. The American Heart Association Adult Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) app offers bedside access to key resources, such as access to ACLS algorithms for...
MedicalXpress
New tool predicts risk of hospital readmission for children before discharge
Readily available electronic health record (EHR) data can be used to reliably identify readmission risk for children of all ages while they are still in the hospital, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The newly developed and validated tool will be key in efforts to reduce hospitalizations within 30 days of discharge, which also should help free up scarce pediatric hospital beds.
MedicalXpress
Repairing relationships through forgiveness may help people recover from moral injury
Though moral injury and post-traumatic stress-related disorders can affect anyone, veterans and military service members are at a higher risk of developing such conditions due to the nature of their service. "We appreciate that these groups are exposed to higher rates of potentially traumatic events than are civilians," says Lorraine...
Comments / 0