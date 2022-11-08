ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Early increase of flu, RSV viruses affecting children: When to seek medical help

Increased cases of influenza and RSV infection, primarily affecting young children across the U.S., have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a health alert. "We have a whole generation of young children who might not have been exposed to RSV," says Dr. Angela Mattke, a...
MedicalXpress

Magnetic brain stimulation can help patients with depression and pain

Clinicians and researchers have long used transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to treat and study chronic pain and severe depression. A new technology, multi-locus TMS (mTMS), will improve the approach by utilizing the novel design of magnetic transducers allowing for electronic control of all stimulation parameters—location, intensity and the orientation of the induced electric field—assisted by a robot to redirect stimulation from one part of the brain to another in just a fraction of a second.
MedicalXpress

Focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor highly effective after 5 years

A scalpel-free, high-tech form of brain surgery pioneered at UVA Health offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor, a common movement disorder, a five-year review shows. The study offers important insights into the durability of the benefits of focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor. Five years after treatment, clinical...
MedicalXpress

Three ways to become more resilient to failure

Failure may be an inevitable part of life, but that doesn't make it any less painful when it does happen. It can be be particularly hard facing setbacks in your 20s and 30s, since this is the first time many of us are experiencing major "failures"—from not doing well in uni or missing out on a job you really wanted.
MedicalXpress

Helping patients with addiction tackle their health needs

An intervention that teaches patients in addiction treatment how to better connect with their primary care medical team on both mental and physical health concerns resulted in long-term benefits over 5 years, including more primary care use and fewer substance-related emergency department visits, Kaiser Permanente researchers have found. The study,...
MedicalXpress

Study examines symptom burden before and after starting dialysis in older adults

In a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) that included older adults with kidney failure, symptoms related to their condition worsened in the year before patients started dialysis, but stabilized after dialysis initiation. For older people with kidney failure, lessening their symptom burden...
MedicalXpress

Multiple stressors contributed to physician burnout during first wave of COVID-19 in the US

Front-line physicians who cared for COVID-19 patients during the first wave of the pandemic in New York City and New Orleans reported multiple factors that contributed to their occupational stress during this extraordinarily trying time in their careers. These included individual-level factors such as age, work experience and life stage;...
MedicalXpress

Novel genetic factors contribute to Parkinson's risk

Investigators have discovered novel genetic factors that contribute to the risk of Parkinson's disease, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the journal Brain. The findings reveal novel short tandem repeat sequences within DNA in four distinct regions that are independent from currently known Parkinson's risk variants, of which...
MedicalXpress

Study links light physical activity to milder symptoms from intracerebral hemorrhage

Four hours of light physical activity per week can now be linked to milder symptoms from intracerebral hemorrhage, and also to better survival rates, a University of Gothenburg study shows. Intracerebral hemorrhage is the most serious type of stroke with few treatment options. About one in ten cases of stroke...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 diagnosis linked to more bleeding, worse outcomes in stroke treatments

People with a COVID-19 infection who have an ischemic stroke may be more likely to have bleeding in their brain and worse outcomes during stroke treatments to restore blood flow than people without COVID-19, according to a new study published in the November 9, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.
MedicalXpress

Nurses exposed to high levels of noise experience more health problems, stress

Health care isn't traditionally considered a "loud" occupation, so while many studies have examined the poor outcomes associated with hospitalized patients' noise exposure, few look at health care workers' noise exposure. To learn more about the relationship between noise and nurses, University of Michigan researchers reviewed a study of more...
MedicalXpress

Breathing may measurably modulate neural responses across brain, study finds

Mental health practitioners and meditation gurus have long credited intentional breathing with the ability to induce inner calm, but scientists do not fully understand how the brain is involved in the process. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electrophysiology, researchers in the Penn State College of Engineering identified a potential link between respiration and neural activity changes in rats.
MedicalXpress

Study discovers previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system

The autonomic nervous system is known as the control center for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna's Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
MedicalXpress

Go home safe: Fall prevention for older hospital patients after discharge

Falls, and the injuries they incur, have a major impact on healthy life expectancy and quality of life, especially for older people. Patients treated in acute care hospitals—which provide 24-hour treatment—have a higher incidence of falling again after being discharged. These falls are more likely occur indoors, especially in frequently used spaces such as living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms.
MedicalXpress

Digital resuscitation tool provides life-saving care assistance during medical emergencies

The American Heart Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have collaborated in the development and launch of a new digital health application for front-line health care workers. The American Heart Association Adult Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) app offers bedside access to key resources, such as access to ACLS algorithms for...
MedicalXpress

New tool predicts risk of hospital readmission for children before discharge

Readily available electronic health record (EHR) data can be used to reliably identify readmission risk for children of all ages while they are still in the hospital, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The newly developed and validated tool will be key in efforts to reduce hospitalizations within 30 days of discharge, which also should help free up scarce pediatric hospital beds.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Repairing relationships through forgiveness may help people recover from moral injury

Though moral injury and post-traumatic stress-related disorders can affect anyone, veterans and military service members are at a higher risk of developing such conditions due to the nature of their service. "We appreciate that these groups are exposed to higher rates of potentially traumatic events than are civilians," says Lorraine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy