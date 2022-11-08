Read full article on original website
Related
"Regular" People Who Knew Celebs And The Super Rich In School Are Sharing What They Were Like, And Whew, I'm Shocked
"One of my best friends became a multimillionaire. In school, we spent hours hanging out and listening to Tupac in his Ford Taurus. Now he owns an international business and is rich enough that he paid for 30 of his friends to go to the Maldives for a birthday party."
Phys.org
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
It's half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb...
Phys.org
'Climate activism is everywhere, and not just on the streets,' claim authors of new book
A new book documents the "transformation" of climate activism, arguing it has gone beyond the streets to exist in new and unexpected forms. In "Climate Activism: How Communities Take Renewable Energy Actions Across Business and Society," Professors Annika Skogland and Steffen Böhm, a Professor in Sustainability at the University of Exeter Business School in Cornwall, argue that climate activism has undergone a "transformation" and that anyone working in any organization can get involved.
Comments / 0