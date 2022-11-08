A new book documents the "transformation" of climate activism, arguing it has gone beyond the streets to exist in new and unexpected forms. In "Climate Activism: How Communities Take Renewable Energy Actions Across Business and Society," Professors Annika Skogland and Steffen Böhm, a Professor in Sustainability at the University of Exeter Business School in Cornwall, argue that climate activism has undergone a "transformation" and that anyone working in any organization can get involved.

