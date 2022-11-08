Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change
Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children's eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change?...
Phys.org
COP27: How measuring attitudes to climate change could speed up the global response
Fires and heat waves in Europe, North America Australia, Asia and the U.K. brought devastation to many in 2022. But as well as harming lives and land, they may also have destroyed any lingering doubts that human actions have dramatically affected the climate. Questions do remain though about what got...
Phys.org
Chemists create an 'artificial photosynthesis' system ten times more efficient than existing systems
For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth's climate. "The biggest challenge many people don't realize...
Phys.org
New study describes how employee opinion impacts CEO dismissal
Corporate governance decisions, like CEO dismissal, can disrupt organizations. As a result, the board of directors treads with caution while making such decisions. Previous research suggests that boards rely on factors like financial performance and security analyst recommendations to decide on CEO dismissal. A new study published in the Strategic Management Journal in October suggests that employees' opinions of a CEO are also likely to influence the board's decision on CEO dismissal.
Trump placed in same category as Putin, Xi by NYT columnist: All examples of the ‘rise of global populism’
New York Times columnist David Brooks suggested that former President Donald Trump, Russia President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are all examples of “global populism.”
Phys.org
'Climate activism is everywhere, and not just on the streets,' claim authors of new book
A new book documents the "transformation" of climate activism, arguing it has gone beyond the streets to exist in new and unexpected forms. In "Climate Activism: How Communities Take Renewable Energy Actions Across Business and Society," Professors Annika Skogland and Steffen Böhm, a Professor in Sustainability at the University of Exeter Business School in Cornwall, argue that climate activism has undergone a "transformation" and that anyone working in any organization can get involved.
Phys.org
GMO skeptics still distrust big agriculture's climate pitch
As a changing climate intensifies extreme weather, agricultural multinationals are hyping the ability of genetically modified crops to boost yields when facing drought, heat or even heavy rainfall. But skeptics of engineered foods, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), still aren't buying it. "I don't see why we should evolve our...
Phys.org
Global carbon emissions at record levels with no signs of shrinking, new data shows
By Pep Canadell, Corinne Le Quéré, Glen Peters, Judith Hauck, Julia Pongratz, Philippe Ciais, Pierre Friedlingstein, Robbie Andr, The Conversation. Global carbon dioxide emissions from all human activities remain at record highs in 2022, and fossil fuel emissions have risen above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis by an international body of scientists.
Phys.org
'Toxic cover-up': 6 lessons Australia can draw from the UN's scathing report on greenwashing
The United Nations this week slammed corporate "greenwashing" and said organizations cannot claim to be net-zero while supporting fossil fuel projects. The report, released at the global COP27 climate conference in Egypt, called for new rules to ensure emissions pledges were credible and transparent. UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed the...
Phys.org
The mathematics that makes us realize we don't know much: Behavior of spin glasses
Spin glasses are alloys formed by noble metals in which a small amount of iron is dissolved. Although they do not exist in nature and have few applications, they have nevertheless been the focus of interest of statistical physicists for some 50 years. Studies of spin glasses were crucial for Giorgio Parisi's 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics.
Phys.org
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
It's half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb...
Phys.org
'Threat multiplier': How climate change affects health
Deadlier than COVID, or even rivalling cancer? Researchers have been increasingly attempting to calculate the effect climate change will have on health if the world does not act quickly to reduce carbon emissions. The World Health Organization, which says climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity, has...
Phys.org
Climate change strikes: Lightning patterns change with global warming
New research has shown climate change could alter lightning patterns across Europe. The Newcastle University and Met Office-led study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, finds there could be a picture of changing weather patterns including:. More frequent storms with more energy, but locally less lightning mainly due to...
Phys.org
Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China
The world's burning of coal, oil and natural gas this year is putting 1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air than last year, bad news for the fight against climate change but with an odd twist, according to scientists who track emissions. China's carbon pollution was down 0.9% this...
Phys.org
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was "elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and...
Phys.org
US targets fossil fuel 'super-emitters' of methane
On the hunt for the methane "super-emitters", US President Joe Biden on Friday unveiled a plan to plug oil and gas leaks and tighten regulation as several global emitters vowed to step up efforts to slash pollution of the powerful greenhouse gas. Methane, released from the oil and gas, waste...
Phys.org
Mindfulness techniques could help improve health of environment
Techniques to improve mental health and well-being, such as mindfulness and meditation, may also encourage people to look after the environment, researchers have found. The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health and from researchers at the Universities of York, Reading and Surrey, examined the link between ego and how people look after their surroundings.
Phys.org
Having good friendships may make for a healthier gut microbiome
Social connections are essential for good health and well-being in social animals, such as ourselves and other primates. There is also increasing evidence that the gut microbiome—through the so-called "gut-brain axis"—plays a key role in our physical and mental health and that bacteria can be transmitted socially, for example through touch.
Phys.org
A framework for analyzing US–China geopolitical tensions in Indo-Pacific
Social sciences and international relations experts at Hiroshima University in Japan have proposed a new framework for studying the immensely complex power dynamics between China and the U.S., and its allies bordering the Pacific Ocean—"hybrid balancing." The concept evolved out of "hybrid warfare," which was an outgrowth of the Cold War between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union, when war became more about public perception, trust in governments, and economic leverage than bullets and tanks.
Phys.org
Physicist probes causes of life-shortening 'dwell fatigue' in titanium
"Dwell fatigue" is a phenomenon that can occur in titanium alloys when held under stress, such as a jet engine's fan disc during takeoff. This peculiar failure mode can initiate microscopic cracks that drastically reduce a component's lifetime. The most widely used titanium alloy, Ti-6Al-4V, was not believed to exhibit...
