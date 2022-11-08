Angels News: Recently Hired Pitching Coach Shares Excitement on Twitter

He's ready to get to work with the Angels pitching staff.

On Monday, the Angels made some major changes to their coaching staff .

Among those was hiring a new assistant pitching coach , Bill Hezel, who was the Director of Pitching at Driveline.

Hezel took to Twitter to share his excitement about starting his the new role.

Angels fans should be very excited about Hezel joining the staff, and working under recently retained pitching coach Matt Wise. At Driveline, a data driven baseball player development program in Seattle, Hezel has worked with some of the most talented pitchers in baseball, including Patrick Sandoval and Shohei Ohtani of the Angels.

Fans have already shared some of their excitement on Twitter:

Hezel will be a great addition to the staff, as the team starts to solidify the guys who will be here next season. With the coaches getting sorted out, it's now time for GM Perry Minasian to focus on the players. Free agency begins on Thursday.