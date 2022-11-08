ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Search Warrant: Arrest, seizure of fentanyl, other narcotics

By Staff Report
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Afit_0j3CY68r00

Details are emerging following a search warrant in Lincoln City that includes an arrest and drug seizures.

Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers executed a residential search warrant at 621 SE Reef Avenue Oct. 29 after receiving reports from several concerned citizens regarding a large amount of short-stay traffic and drug use in public view, a criminal investigation began and enough evidence was obtained to conduct a search warrant of the residence.

The suspect, 58-year-old Gerald Smith of Lincoln City, was not home at the time of the search warrant execution, according to investigators.

During the search warrant, officers located heroin, blue fentanyl pills, and colored fentanyl powder (depicted in photo).

While the blue Fentanyl pills are most common right now, the colored Fentanyl powder is becoming more prevalent and it is much stronger and dangerous than the Fentanyl pills.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It is a Schedule II prescription drug, and it is typically used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery. It is also sometimes used to treat patients with chronic pain who are physically tolerant to other opioids.

LCPD officers returned to the house Nov. 6 and located Gerald Smith. Officers also located more drug paraphernalia inside the home, which appeared to be recently used.

Smith was arrested for Frequenting/Maintaining a Place Where Drugs are Used, as well as a separate Theft II case, and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail. Also inside the residence was 29-year-old Elizabeth Wehr of Lincoln City, who was found to have a Felony Fail to Appear warrant out of Lincoln County. Wehr was cited and released on her warrant.

"We are thankful for observant members of our community who speak up when something does not seem right," a release from LCPD states. "Fentanyl is a growing danger to many communities, and we will continue to investigate crimes associated with the use and distribution of narcotics."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kykn.com

Salem Police Make Arrest in Salem Drug Investigation

Salem, Ore. — Phillip Thomas of Salem was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, by a federal Grand Jury in US District Court on several drug and weapons related charges. Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit as part of an extensive investigation of polydrug pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives located him that afternoon in the parking lot of a motel in the 3000 block of Ryan DR SE where he was taken into custody.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
SALEM, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 9 outstanding warrants

Newberg-area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 2 - Jamin Lewis Harris, 40, is wanted for violating a release agreement and contempt. - Marcie Ann Harris, 42, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. - Dominic Ray...
NEWBERG, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro man convicted of murder in slaying of tow truck driver

Matthew Alexander McAdoo was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm.A Hillsboro man was convicted Tuesday, Nov. 8, of murdering a tow truck driver during an argument in June 2021. Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, was found guilty of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in a jury trial before Washington County Circuit Judge Erik Buchér. The Washington County District Attorney's Office, which prosecuted the case, said McAdoo "aggressively confronted" 51-year-old Patrick Sanford after Sanford began to tow McAdoo's vehicle at the Park Creek Village Apartments on June 17, 2021. Sanford released McAdoo's vehicle, the DA's...
HILLSBORO, OR
philomathnews.com

Law Enforcement Report: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022

Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house

The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 26 Fatal, Washington Co., Nov. 7

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:40 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda, Morgan Martin, (34) of Vernonia, was driving eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost 53 when the vehicle left its lane of travel going into oncoming traffic. The Honda hit a Subaru head-on, operated by Mathew Wales (64) of Banks. Martin was pronounced deceased at the scene. Wales was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is believed that weather and road conditions due to the heavy rainfall were likely factors in this crash. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Banks Fire, Washington County DA’s Office, and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Stuck: Car in trouble

It's not often that you can get an up close an person drive along the Oregon Coast, but for one driver, this drive became dangerous. The car got stuck in the sand at the 15th Street beach entrance at Lincoln City Monday morning, Nov. 7. The occupants of the vehicle got out and called a tow company to see if they could get the car pulled off the beach. ...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County clears homeless camp off Highway 47

Local nonprofit workers and volunteers have criticized the county's methodology as unfair.Washington County cleared a homeless camp off Highway 47 outside Forest Grove the morning of Monday, Nov. 7. Spokesperson Emily Roots said county officials assessed the camp Sept. 28 and Oct. 16 and found enough trash, debris and structures to warrant the action. Roots added the county made an effort Monday morning to provided evicted campers with help finding housing. "The Department of Housing Services has also contracted with outreach providers since July 2022 who visit encampments to work with people experiencing homelessness and connect them with housing and shelter...
FOREST GROVE, OR
philomathnews.com

Faulty wood-burning furnace suspected as cause of fire at Blodgett home

A fire that appears to have been ignited by a faulty home heating system damaged a Blodgett home on Monday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded to the fire at 12:09 p.m. in the 22400 block of Highway 20 and upon arrival found flames coming out of the rear of the single-story house, Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa said. An investigation determined that the fire originated in the furnace area of the home’s basement and spread to the first floor.
BLODGETT, OR
KOIN 6 News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
SALEM, OR
kqennewsradio.com

$1 MILLION POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN OREGON

Another $1 million dollar Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday, with a single ticket in California worth $2.04 billion. A release from the Oregon Lottery said the $1 million ticket was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland on November 2nd.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?

Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
177
Followers
530
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy