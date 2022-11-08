Read full article on original website
Republicans need an early vote strategy for 2024: Ben Domenech
Spectator World editor-at-large Ben Domenech said Republicans must formulate an early vote strategy if they want future victories after the 2022 midterms. While Republican detractors decry the idea of a COVID-induced "Election Month," Democrats in states like Pennsylvania banked hundreds of thousands of votes before Sen.-elect John Fetterman's debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Zeldin: NY crime not going anywhere because election is over, residents tasked with deciding whether to stay
Rep. Lee Zeldin said Gov. Kathy Hochul will need to crack down on crime to retain New Yorkers, arguing that just because Election Day is over, crime issues will not go away.
Governors opposed to draconian lockdowns increased margins of victory in 2022
Governors who were fast to oppose pandemic lockdowns and reopen their states were able to win re-election easily in the 2022 midterms, increasing their margin of victory over their 2018 performances. Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Jared Polis of Colorado and...
Republican Party 'is dead' after major midterm election losses in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada: Hawley
Republicans need to rebrand and "build something new" after they failed to retake a majority in the U.S. Senate or meet general expectations for the 2022 midterm elections, one of the party’s younger members said. On Saturday, shortly after Democrats picked up a key victory in Nevada, where incumbent...
Oregon House seat flips to GOP, which needs six more to capture majority
House Republicans picked up a valuable House seat in Oregon, which means they need six more seats to take back control of the House from Democrats.
Texas' Caroline Harris becomes youngest Republican woman ever elected to the state House
28-year-old Caroline Harris won the election for the 52nd Texas House District by 12 points, making her the youngest Republican woman elected to the Texas legislature
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez declared winner in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
The Associated Press has called the House race in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District for Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Perez currently leads Republican Joe Kent 50.8% to 49.2%, a margin of 4,621 votes, with 70% of votes counted. The victory for Perez is a Democrat pickup of a seat that...
Kari Lake slams Dem opponent for not recusing herself as election chief despite run: 'Major ethical problem'
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took issue with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs not recusing herself as the state's chief election officer even though she's running.
Trump’s midterm failure reignites plans for pro-DeSantis presidential PAC: ‘Ron vs. the Don’
The lackluster performance of former President Donald Trump's endorsed candidates in key races last week is leading some Republicans to reignite plans to boost a potential 2024 presidential run from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. While DeSantis has not announced any intention to run, GOP strategist John Thomas is moving forward...
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs maintains small lead in gubernatorial race, contest still too close to call
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is maintaining her lead over GOP candidate Kari Lake in the latest round of ballots reported from Maricopa County.
Pelosi argues 'disgraceful' Republican reaction to attack on husband Paul drove voter turnout for Democrats
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued the attack on husband Paul Pelosi drove voter turnout in the midterm elections, citing the "disrespectful" and "disgraceful" reaction of Republicans.
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Boebert inches ahead as Colorado votes continue to be tallied
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has inched ahead of her Democratic challenger by over 1,000 points as ballots continue to be counted.
Boebert Colorado House seat may come down to recount against Democratic challenger
The unexpectedly tight race between incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, could head to a recount if the current margins hold. Boebert, who won election to the House of Representatives in 2020 after defeating former GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primaries, was ahead by just over 1,100 votes on Saturday afternoon, according to election data from The Associated Press.
Bill Maher calls DeSantis 'powerful,' rips 'loser' Trump: 'How many elections has he now F'ed up in Georgia?'
HBO star Bill Maher weighed in on the ongoing GOP in-fighting with former President Donald Trump attacking prominent Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Nevada Senate race to come down to 20K-30K Clark County ballots, Laxalt says
The race for the Senate seat in Nevada has come down to the wire with the final 20,000-30,000 votes set to determine the final election outcome.
Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Senate race
The Fox News Decision Desk can project that Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto will keep her seat in Nevada, defeating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. This win will also give the Democrats continued control of the Senate. A run-off in Georgia will determine whether the Democrats will have 51 seats, or Republicans...
Gov. Abbott's drubbing of Beto O'Rourke dashes Dem hopes of flipping Texas blue
Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke failed to build off his narrow loss in the 2018 Texas Senate election, losing to incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott by 11 percentage points.
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
DeSantis silent after Trump launches first attacks amid 2024 speculation
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not publicly spoken out about former President Donald Trump's various attacks against him as the 2024 presidential election cycle heats up. Trump slammed DeSantis as "an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations" in a post on his social media site Truth Social on...
