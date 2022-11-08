ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Republicans need an early vote strategy for 2024: Ben Domenech

Spectator World editor-at-large Ben Domenech said Republicans must formulate an early vote strategy if they want future victories after the 2022 midterms. While Republican detractors decry the idea of a COVID-induced "Election Month," Democrats in states like Pennsylvania banked hundreds of thousands of votes before Sen.-elect John Fetterman's debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Boebert Colorado House seat may come down to recount against Democratic challenger

The unexpectedly tight race between incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, could head to a recount if the current margins hold. Boebert, who won election to the House of Representatives in 2020 after defeating former GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primaries, was ahead by just over 1,100 votes on Saturday afternoon, according to election data from The Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Fox News

860K+
Followers
5K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy