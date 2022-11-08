Read full article on original website
Brown County Museum of History Host Veterans Day Event
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosted a Veterans Day program at the Brown County Museum of History. The event was covered in posters commemorating those who served in the American military from the Brownwood area. The focus was on the importance of remembering our veterans, the sacrifices they made, and their achievements thereafter.
Weekly COVID Report for Brown County
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 0 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 11 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Brigadier General Dr. Dan Locker, the Late Lt. Colonel Bob Turner Honored
Two Central Texas military veterans were honored today in an annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and the local American Legion Post 196. Brigadier General Dr. Dan L. Locker of Brownwood, and the late Lt. Colonel Robert R. (Bob) Turner of Voss were the honorees. The event, which is usually held in the Veterans Memorial Park, was moved inside to the VFW Hall, because of inclement weather.
Lions to Play Canyon Friday Night in Midland
The #8 Brownwood Lions will play Canyon in the Area Championship game Friday night, November 18, at Midland’s Astound Communications Stadium. Game time is 7:00 pm. Canyon defeated Burkburnett 42-14 Friday night improving their record to 10-1. Listen for details through the week on KOXE 101.3. (photo courtesy Derrick...
EHS Musical, Moana Jr., Performance This Weekend
Early High School’s Musical, Moana Jr. will be performed this weekend. The show is in Mims Auditorium at Howard Payne University. There are only two performances. One is this Saturday, November 12th at 7:00 pm. The other is this Sunday, November 13th at 2:30 pm. Admission is by donation.
Bangs High School’s The Wizard of Oz Performs This Weekend
Bangs High School’s theatre performance of The Wizard of Oz is set to perform this weekend starting tonight. There is no Friday showing due to the playoff game. The performance will be held at Bangs High School Auditorium. The first performance is tonight at 7 pm. The next two...
Bevra A. Williams, 64, of Early
Bevra A. Williams, age 64, of Early, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from a vicious bout with cancer. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at Greenleaf Cemetery (2615 US-377, Brownwood, Texas 76801), officiated by Bill Slaymaker. Bevra was born on July...
Richland Springs Defeats Zephyr
Friday night in Goldthwaite, the Zephyr Bulldogs fell to the Richland Springs Coyotes 61-16 in the Bi-District Round of the Six-Man Playoffs. Zephyr (9-2), the champion of District 15, saw its nine-game win streak halted as District 15 runner-up Richland Springs (8-1) – which did not claim a league title for the first time in 20 years – jumped out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter which grew to 46-16 by halftime. Zephyr’s season concluded with nine victories after winning just once the past two campaigns, including a winless 2021.
FREEZE WARNING Issued for Brown and Area Counties
The first widespread freeze of the Fall season is expected Friday night. The temperature is forecast to hover around 31-32 degrees in Brown and neighboring counties but may drop into the upper 20’s in valleys and low lying areas. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued from 3:00 am until...
Jackie E. Hammonds, 84, of Coleman
Jackie E. Hammonds, age 84, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. A private interment will be in the Coleman City Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. He was...
Billy Hale, 95, of Goldthwaite
Billy Hale, 95 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in. Visitation is Friday, November 11, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 12, at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite...
Tickets on Sale Now for Sipping Under the Stars
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 4th annual Sipping Under the. Stars on December 3, 2022 from 6 pm -9 pm. Presented by Visit Brownwood, VIP tasting tickets for the event are $30 per person, and include 10 tasting tickets, a commemorative wine glass, wine tote bag, map of participating merchants, and exclusive offers from our downtown merchants.
