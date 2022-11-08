Friday night in Goldthwaite, the Zephyr Bulldogs fell to the Richland Springs Coyotes 61-16 in the Bi-District Round of the Six-Man Playoffs. Zephyr (9-2), the champion of District 15, saw its nine-game win streak halted as District 15 runner-up Richland Springs (8-1) – which did not claim a league title for the first time in 20 years – jumped out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter which grew to 46-16 by halftime. Zephyr’s season concluded with nine victories after winning just once the past two campaigns, including a winless 2021.

RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO