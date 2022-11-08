No. 1 Jesuit clinched the OSAA Class 6A girls soccer state championship, defeating No. 2 West Linn 1-0 in the state final Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. “I’m so happy. I’m also just so grateful,” said Jesuit sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Anderson. “Everyone put in just so much work, not only in that last game but all the games before. Behind the scenes and in front of the grand stage, we all just put in so much work. I’m so happy it came together for everybody.”

WEST LINN, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO