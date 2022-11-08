Read full article on original website
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely
McLain represents Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius in the Oregon House. Beyer represents Springfield in the Oregon Senate. Both are Democrats and serve as co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. It’s no secret – Portland is in a jam. The region is ranked 11th worst in...
Portland’s cat cafe closes again; 7 lives remain for Purrington’s
Purrington’s Cat Lounge is closing again. Portland’s only cat cafe opened in 2015 on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard but closed in 2018. It landed on its feet in 2019, reopening under new ownership. But now those owners are calling it quits, too, and Sunday is the...
Community for Positive Aging’s food pantry crosses cultures to help Asian seniors: Season of Sharing 2022
On a sunny Thursday, dozens of people have gathered at the Community for Positive Aging to choose from green heads of crisp cabbage, ginger root, packages of Ota Tofu, and other items included in the Asian Food Pantry, a service offered monthly at the Northeast Portland nonprofit. Wearing masks, patrons...
Letter from the Editor: Parade ends print run, but you can still read it
The first time Parade appeared in The Sunday Oregonian print editions was June 16, 1957. The last time is today. Parade’s owners announced earlier this year they would cease publishing a print magazine but would continue to offer digital versions. Never fear. If you use email, there is an...
Bill Monroe: For Beaverton veteran, 94 is just another year of venison dinners
Lew Loebe of Beaverton isn’t as easy to contact as most 94-year-olds. If he’s not busy day-trading on the New York Stock Exchange before it closes at 1 p.m. (our time), he’s hunting or fishing; or getting ready to hunt or fish. Loebe, an articulate and physically...
These Portland neighborhoods helped Rene Gonzalez defeat Jo Ann Hardesty: Interactive map
Political newcomer Rene Gonzalez dominated two broad swaths of Portland and held his ground in a third and fourth to soundly defeat incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in Tuesday’s contentious City Council race. Gonzalez on Thursday held a 53% to 47% lead over Hardesty, who became the third commissioner...
Portland air travel finally rebounding as Thanksgiving rush approaches
Travel through Portland International Airport has been especially slow to rebound from the pandemic, consistently lagging the national recovery. In recent months, though, the pace of travel through PDX has been picking up – and that means Thanksgiving travel through the airport could be busier than it’s been in years.
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
Police release video explaining successful September search for 7-year-old Portland girl
In a video released by Portland Police Saturday, the bureau breaks down the process of finding the 7-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in September. The girl, Yamilet Martinez, was asleep the whole time until police found her less than a block...
Police identify pedestrian killed in NE Portland
Police identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a driver in Northeast Portland Tuesday night as 55-year-old Ku Nay Htoo of Portland. Htoo died around 6:50 p.m. while she was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue. A driver heading north hit her near the intersection with Northeast Fargo Street, police said in a statement.
Charges dismissed against Portland teens accused in Mt. Tabor fire spree
All charges have been dismissed against two 18-year-olds accused of setting a rash of fires in Mt. Tabor Park during the height of the summer fire season. Prosecutors failed to meet a deadline to present a case to a grand jury against Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, who were accused of intentionally setting at least 36 fires on the forested slopes of the hilltop park between July 15 and Sept. 9.
Portland weekend weather: A chance of morning rain and a mostly sunny afternoon
Expect mostly cloudy skies through midmorning before a gradual clearing to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Saturday’s high temperature is forecast to be 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, and there’s a 30% chance of rain before 10 a.m. in the Portland area. The Cascades might see some light snow with pockets of freezing rain.
Gas stoves are hazardous to your health, Multnomah County report says
Your gas stove can make you and your children sick. That’s the message of a new report released Thursday by Multnomah County, which recommends transitioning away from gas stoves and other gas appliances because they release dangerous air pollutants. The report says children living in homes with gas stoves...
Man fatally shot in SE Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police say
A man died early Sunday morning in a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, which has recorded the highest number of injury shootings in the city through September this year. Portland police said in a statement they found the victim near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Ash Street around 1:33...
Portland Friday weather: Cloudy with a chance of rain before frosty weekend
As predicted, it will likely be a damp Veteran’s Day in Portland. Meteorologists predict the cloudy and gray, but dry, Friday morning should morph into some light showers after 11 a.m. and through the afternoon and evening. The temperature will reach about 45 degrees. A 40% percent chance of...
Man found fatally shot in Hillsboro, police say
A man was shot and killed in Hillsboro Saturday morning, according to a statement from the city’s police department. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 3:45 a.m. near Southeast Walnut Street and 10th Avenue. They found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived. Officers...
Girls soccer: No. 1 Jesuit completes undefeated season, beats No. 2 West Linn 1-0 to clinch Class 6A title
No. 1 Jesuit clinched the OSAA Class 6A girls soccer state championship, defeating No. 2 West Linn 1-0 in the state final Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. “I’m so happy. I’m also just so grateful,” said Jesuit sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Anderson. “Everyone put in just so much work, not only in that last game but all the games before. Behind the scenes and in front of the grand stage, we all just put in so much work. I’m so happy it came together for everybody.”
Portland Pilots open NCAA women’s soccer tournament with 3-0 shutout of Arizona State
A showdown against top-seeded Alabama now awaits the University of Portland women’s soccer team after the Pilots shut out Arizona State 3-0 in a first-round NCAA Tournament match Saturday night at Merlo Field in North Portland. Ruby Settle put the No. 8 seed Pilots on the board in the...
5th straight win for Winterhawks, 7-4 over Victoria
The Winterhawks play at about 60%, but it’s good enough to beat the struggling Victoria Royals in a 7-4 win. It’s their 5th win in a row, their 6th in 7 games, and they have points in all but one game this season. 8:45 POR Marek Alscher (Luke...
Portland Winterhawks at Victoria Royals [Saturday]: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (12-1-1-1) take on the Victoria Royals (3-13-3) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, November 12, 6pm. Where: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena, Victoria, British Columbia. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Royals audio.
