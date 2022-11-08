ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?

Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify pedestrian killed in NE Portland

Police identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a driver in Northeast Portland Tuesday night as 55-year-old Ku Nay Htoo of Portland. Htoo died around 6:50 p.m. while she was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue. A driver heading north hit her near the intersection with Northeast Fargo Street, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Charges dismissed against Portland teens accused in Mt. Tabor fire spree

All charges have been dismissed against two 18-year-olds accused of setting a rash of fires in Mt. Tabor Park during the height of the summer fire season. Prosecutors failed to meet a deadline to present a case to a grand jury against Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, who were accused of intentionally setting at least 36 fires on the forested slopes of the hilltop park between July 15 and Sept. 9.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man found fatally shot in Hillsboro, police say

A man was shot and killed in Hillsboro Saturday morning, according to a statement from the city’s police department. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 3:45 a.m. near Southeast Walnut Street and 10th Avenue. They found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived. Officers...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Girls soccer: No. 1 Jesuit completes undefeated season, beats No. 2 West Linn 1-0 to clinch Class 6A title

No. 1 Jesuit clinched the OSAA Class 6A girls soccer state championship, defeating No. 2 West Linn 1-0 in the state final Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. “I’m so happy. I’m also just so grateful,” said Jesuit sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Anderson. “Everyone put in just so much work, not only in that last game but all the games before. Behind the scenes and in front of the grand stage, we all just put in so much work. I’m so happy it came together for everybody.”
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy