The holidays can be a time fraught with emotions for those grieving the death of a loved one. Sometimes, grief isn’t acknowledged, which compounds those hard emotions. And grieving people can feel lost in a time that’s all about happy family gatherings. There may be a lack of motivation to carry on with holiday traditions or keeping up with expectations—all common feelings around this time of year when coping with grief.
The local Stories & Exploring program celebrated World Planting Day on Tuesday, October 25th, as part of The Celebrate Series! This program was developed by Speaks for Trees and More Founder, Sarah Maloy, as a PK – Early Elementary monthly event, and was recently hosted in partnership with Allen County Parks Educator, Jeff Ormiston, at a county park. It is designed to bring awareness to a noteworthy holiday that relates to nature, earth, and our environment. Families participate in stories, hands-on activities, and a hike that connects to the theme of the program.
The latest edition of the Prenatal & Infant Care Resource Directory is now available for free to the public and organizations that serve low-income and vulnerable residents. Free, printed copies of the directory are available for pick up by filling out the request form at www.SJCHF.org/directories. A pdf copy of the directory is also available on that same web page.
Peg Heinze, outreach specialist for the Allen County Public Library’s Library at Home program, has been awarded the 2022 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. This award honors the dedication and tireless work of bookmobile and outreach service leaders and is...
The 37th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Baker Street Train Station, 221 W. Baker St. in downtown Fort Wayne. This annual event features guest speakers, a performance by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and the symbolic lighting of an evergreen tree with twinkling lights memorializing and honoring those who have passed on. The origins of Stillwater Hospice’s annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting ceremony go back to 1985, the year our agency began offering Medicare-supported hospice services to the community. It is a special program designed to honor our departed loved ones during one of the most cherished holiday seasons. It is our hope that this event will bring back wonderful memories of days past and hope and love for the future.
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819. Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. FALL CLEANUP. Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott...
If you’re looking for an excellent choice to wet your whistle, you should try the water produced by the Three Rivers Filtration Plant. At its annual conference this week, the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in the State. It’s the second time...
The monthly Salamonie Senior Monday Luncheon will be held at noon, Nov. 7, at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. Retired Saint Francis professor Larry “Doc” Wiedman has been a woodcarver for over 40 years. Trained as a marine biologist and paleontologist, he brings a unique perspective to the critters and natural objects he creates.
Being Principal of Waynedale Elementary School, Kristee Hoffner knows her building and exactly how badly the recent improvements there were needed. As a part of the Fort Wayne Community School’s (FWCS) capital improvement project to renovate many of its buildings, the more than 50-year-old school recently received a vast slate of upgrades to bring its entire edifice and classrooms more in line with other 21st-century schoolhouses.
The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, city officials and Nebraska Neighborhood leaders held a dedication ceremony for a mural at 1804 W. Main St. The Nebraska Neighborhood mural is on the east façade of 1804 W. Main St. This piece was designed to embody and celebrate the Nebraska Neighborhood’s rich history. Themes incorporated into the work include Kekionga Baseball team, The Wayne Knitting Mills, Camp Allen, Jaenicke Gardens, and Swinney Park. The muralist was chosen through an open call for artists.
Five Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw students were given Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship – Chancellor’s Merit Awards. Zoey Carver and Jeffrey Hosford were awarded a full-ride scholarship and the remaining three finalists received one-year scholarships to Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. “Winning this...
The Great Lakes Commission (GLC) announced that it will award more than $1.2 million in grants to reduce the runoff of sediment, nutrients, and other pollutants into the Great Lakes and their tributaries through the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program. A portion of that award totaling $200,000 will be awarded to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation for the Spy Run Creek Restoration project in Franke Park.
The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact on the world, one...
Two important days for all Americans will be upon us shortly. These are Election Day on Tuesday, November 8 and Veterans Day on Friday, November 11. On Election Day, we can express our gratitude for the freedom and privilege we have to cast our vote; and on Veterans Day we honor those who fought to ensure our right to vote.
Are you a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farmer? Are you looking to start a CSA or wanting to increase the success of your existing CSA? If so, Thinking Inside the Box, the 2022 Tri-State CSA Conference is the place to be November 12-13 at Purdue Fort Wayne campus. This two-day conference will feature informative sessions and speakers covering a broad range of topics from marketing to managing your CSA to production practices.
Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65, of Fort Wayne passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a caring wife, daughter, sister, stepmother, and friend. Born April 15, 1957 to the late John and Dorothy Hanley in Albany, NY. After graduating high school, Peg served abroad in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Master-at-Arms. Peg was a sassy soul who had a passion for traveling, cats, flowers, crocheting, woodworking, and puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; step-daughters, April (Chad) Resor and Angie Tacker; sister, Barb (Bob Bauerle) Hanley; and brother, John (Sherry) Hanley. Peg was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mike and Jeff Hanley; and sister, Patricia Hanley. A Memorial Service was held on, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Inurnment followed in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org.
I have been putting ads in the Waynedale News for many years for my business, Nancy’s Insurance Service. I am now running for County Council District 4. I am running because I think more women should be involved in government and making decisions. I’m not always happy with what’s going on in the world, but I want to help solve our problems not just complain.
John Brooks, founder of LC Nature Park and chairman of the board of Brooks Construction Company, Inc., received the Sagamore of the Wabash award on Oct. 12 for his efforts in preserving Indiana’s natural landscape and contributions to building the state’s road infrastructure. The award is one of...
Local officials and trail advocates gathered on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 on the Pufferbelly Trail section of the Poka-Bache Connector Trail to reveal the economic impact of this 81-mile regional trail. This visionary trail was conceptualized in 2006 in an effort to connect Pokagon State Park in Angola, Indiana to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton, Indiana. Once completed, it will connect four counties and seven cities and towns, resulting in a network of over 121,000 people, 140 recreational areas, 10 libraries, and 50 schools within a mile of the trail.
