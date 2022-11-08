Read full article on original website
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Week 11 Recap
While the 2023 NFL Draft is still far off in the distance, players that will be drafted early are on the field now. Each week presents unique matchups for draft prospects and this week is no different. Here are NFL Draft prospects to watch in college football week 11 recap.
Nolan Smith 2023 NFL Draft Profile
The 2023 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Nolan Smith 2023 NFL Draft Profile. 2022 stats: 18 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 pass defended (eight games played) Smith was a key contributor on several...
Brenton Cox 2023 NFL Draft Profile
The 2023 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Brenton Cox 2023 NFL Draft Profile. 2022 stats: 35 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defended (eight games played) Cox spent time at two different schools...
Eric Stokes Likely Out for Season After Injury
Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is likely out for the rest of the 2022-2023 season after suffering an injury in Week 9. He injured his ankle and his foot in the team’s fifth straight loss and was removed from the field only to return in a boot. The...
TGH Weekend Watchlist for Week One
College basketball’s first weekend of the 2022-23 season is here. While there is certainly a lack of highly touted games, as was on opening night, The Game Haus still has five to discuss that need to be on your watchlist. All five this week will be played today, Friday Nov. 11, including one of the two Veteran’s Classic matchups and a game being played on an aircraft carrier. Here is the TGH Weekend Watchlist for week one.
5 Things Learned From College Football Week 11
College football week 11 is in the books. After every week fans can take away things from what happened on the field. Here are 5 things learned from college football week 11. After losing early in the season to Georgia, Oregon had rebounded well to put themselves in a position to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. All their hopes were dashed on Saturday when they lost to Washington 37-34. The good news is that Oregon is still very much alive in the Pac-12 Championship picture.
College Football Playoff Bracketology November 13
Each week teams will be fighting for position in an effort to make the College Football Playoff. The teams will be ranked each week, but what matters most is who they have played and beaten already on the field. Preseason rankings will not be taken into consideration here. Here is College Football Playoff Bracketology November 13.
Football: Cool as ever, Pleasantville delivers another championship moment
MAHOPAC - That wasn't how they were supposed to run it. They ran it wrong last week against Ardsley, too. But when Pleasantville faces a moment like it did again Saturday — the type that defines a season — the players know the truth by now. Whatever it takes. ...
