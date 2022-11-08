ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

Nolan Smith 2023 NFL Draft Profile

The 2023 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Nolan Smith 2023 NFL Draft Profile. 2022 stats: 18 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 pass defended (eight games played) Smith was a key contributor on several...
GEORGIA STATE
The Game Haus

Brenton Cox 2023 NFL Draft Profile

The 2023 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Brenton Cox 2023 NFL Draft Profile. 2022 stats: 35 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defended (eight games played) Cox spent time at two different schools...
GEORGIA STATE
The Game Haus

Eric Stokes Likely Out for Season After Injury

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is likely out for the rest of the 2022-2023 season after suffering an injury in Week 9. He injured his ankle and his foot in the team’s fifth straight loss and was removed from the field only to return in a boot. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Game Haus

TGH Weekend Watchlist for Week One

College basketball’s first weekend of the 2022-23 season is here. While there is certainly a lack of highly touted games, as was on opening night, The Game Haus still has five to discuss that need to be on your watchlist. All five this week will be played today, Friday Nov. 11, including one of the two Veteran’s Classic matchups and a game being played on an aircraft carrier. Here is the TGH Weekend Watchlist for week one.
ALABAMA STATE
The Game Haus

5 Things Learned From College Football Week 11

College football week 11 is in the books. After every week fans can take away things from what happened on the field. Here are 5 things learned from college football week 11. After losing early in the season to Georgia, Oregon had rebounded well to put themselves in a position to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. All their hopes were dashed on Saturday when they lost to Washington 37-34. The good news is that Oregon is still very much alive in the Pac-12 Championship picture.
GEORGIA STATE
The Game Haus

College Football Playoff Bracketology November 13

Each week teams will be fighting for position in an effort to make the College Football Playoff. The teams will be ranked each week, but what matters most is who they have played and beaten already on the field. Preseason rankings will not be taken into consideration here. Here is College Football Playoff Bracketology November 13.
COLORADO STATE
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy