Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from Ravens vs. Saints

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were once again on hand for "Monday Night Football" in Week 9's edition of the "ManningCast." The Baltimore Ravens were on the road for a 27-13 win in Lamar Jackson's first start against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson boasts the best record among quarterbacks since...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings

As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Patriots HC Bill Belichick suggests concerning offensive trend in recent games

The Patriots saw former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leave in the offseason to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. New England hired former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge over the winter as an offensive assistant and brought back Matt Patricia under the new title of offensive line coach/senior advisor, both of whom were expected to compete for offensive play-calling duties.
The Ringer

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...

