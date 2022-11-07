Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Related
Peter King on Fields: ‘The Most Impressive Player in the NFL'
Peter King on Fields: 'The most impressive player in the NFL' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Peter King started the part of his NFL column on the Bears and Justin Fields in the most relatable way. "I don't care that the Bears lost," King wrote in his PFT column...
RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
ESPN
Best ManningCast moments from Ravens vs. Saints
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were once again on hand for "Monday Night Football" in Week 9's edition of the "ManningCast." The Baltimore Ravens were on the road for a 27-13 win in Lamar Jackson's first start against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson boasts the best record among quarterbacks since...
FOX Sports
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings
As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Gets Schooled by Belichick in Loss to Patriots
Sam Ehlinger found out first-hand why most young quarterbacks struggle when playing in New England.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick suggests concerning offensive trend in recent games
The Patriots saw former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leave in the offseason to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. New England hired former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge over the winter as an offensive assistant and brought back Matt Patricia under the new title of offensive line coach/senior advisor, both of whom were expected to compete for offensive play-calling duties.
CBS Sports
Bill Belichick admits Patriots are tipping plays, says Colts and Jets defenses knew what was coming
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for playing chess while others are playing checkers. He is often one step ahead of the opposing players and coaches, and it is rare that any one team or player beats him at his own game. His reputation and history is...
Former Vikings offensive coordinator named USFL head coach
The USFL’s New Orleans Breakers has named a new head coach and that is former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFillipo. The Breakers were best known by Vikings fans for having preseason legend Kyle Sloter as their starting quarterback. DeFillipo served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for 13 games...
Justin Fields a Rare Bears NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields became one of the rare Bears offensive players of the week over the last decade with Sunday's effort.
The Ringer
Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
Comments / 0