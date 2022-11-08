ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

jonas b
5d ago

I hope all Democrats eyes have opened. gas prices will be going back to $5 plus a gallon soon inflation sky high and you can afford to buy a house. Democrats likes to spend spend spend which has lead us to high inflation and probably a recession soon also

Linda Warren
5d ago

about time that some Democrats see the light. too bad they didnt in 2020, as we wouldn't be in the mess we're in today.

Policies matter.
5d ago

Earlier this year the refinineries requested a waiver from blending biofuels so they could produce much needed diesel and gasoline. Not only did the Biden administration deny the waiver they retroactively ordered the refinineries to also blend 17.13 and 18.84 billion gallons of biofuels that they had received waivers for under the Trump administration for the two previous years. This is just one of dozens of regulations and restrictions the Biden administration has levied in it's war on gas and oil production in the U.S. Source: Reuters June 3, 2022 "U.S EPA sets 2020-2022 mandates, denies refininers waivers."

