Watch a video about Brier Hill Cemetery with Dutchess County Historian Will Tatum. On Veterans Day, Dutchess County acknowledges the service and sacrifice of all veterans, past and present, whose unique stories have become woven into the fabric of Dutchess County’s history. Today, many will mark the Veterans Day holiday with a visit to a local cemetery to remember and honor those who served our country and have been laid to final rest. Centuries old cemeteries are found throughout Dutchess County and are poignant reminders of all those who have come before us. One such cemetery, the Brier Hill Cemetery, in the Town of Washington, has been restored as a respectful resting place for more than 800 individuals who once lived at the Dutchess County Poor House, including Civil War veteran and Fishkill Landing (now Beacon) resident Robert Scofield.
We are pleased to announce that Christopher Fisher has been hired as the new Director at Pawling Library. Chris brings to Pawling years of experience in a Connecticut library, and a passion for building community in a small town. Pawling Library Board President Amy Emke adds, “I want to thank Stephanie Mc Laughlin and our Search Committee for their diligent search for our new library director. Our library lucked out in finding Chris, who not only has a wealth of library experience and expertise, but also has loads of enthusiasm for our Pawling community, where he has many friends.”
Verlina Marie (Sutherland) Cunningham, of Millbrook, NY passed away on November 9, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan May 8, 1946 to the late Norman J Sutherland and Elinor I (Briggs) Sutherland. She is also predeceased by her sister Toni Sutherland and brother David Sutherland. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Susan M. Hardy Garofalo, 75, a resident of Dover Plains, NY, formerly of Bridgewater, MA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Putnam Hospital in Carmel, NY. Born on June 19, 1947 in Quincey, MA she was the daughter of the late William and Elsa Hardy. Susan is survived...
