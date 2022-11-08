ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Waynedale News

Comments / 0

Related
The Waynedale News

The Best & Worst Of Scary Streaming For October ~ At The Movies With Kasey

October is my favorite month. In our home, it is a month-long celebration of cinnamon tea, cozy sweaters, and pumpkin beer. My pumpkin patch even produced an abundance of decorative gourds. I also spend the month preparing this movie review, a roundup of the best and worst scary streaming content, in brief. My recommendations from years past are available online, and I can only praise I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House so many times, so I am focused on movies that have come out since I turned in my review last year.
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

Fort Wayne, IN
365
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Celebrating its 87th year in print, The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana. The newspaper presents local, positive and family friendly information and entertainment to the public about area events and interests. The continuation of the newspaper is a direct result of community popularity and support from local advertising.

 https://waynedalenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy