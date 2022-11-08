Read full article on original website
October is my favorite month. In our home, it is a month-long celebration of cinnamon tea, cozy sweaters, and pumpkin beer. My pumpkin patch even produced an abundance of decorative gourds. I also spend the month preparing this movie review, a roundup of the best and worst scary streaming content, in brief. My recommendations from years past are available online, and I can only praise I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House so many times, so I am focused on movies that have come out since I turned in my review last year.
