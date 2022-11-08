Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments
A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
wbaa.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
WANE-TV
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
WANE-TV
Google, Feeding America provide funding to Community Harvest Food Bank
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Community Harvest Food Bank will see a huge financial boost this holiday season thanks to Google and Feeding America. Both organizations teamed up to provide funding to all 200 regional food banks in Feeding America’s network, and Community Harvest happens to be one of them.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 326 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,162 cases and 1,207 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Opening date set for Union Street Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Electric Works officials have announced Union Street Market will open Tuesday, November 22. The year-round indoor food market was first slated to open in October, but was pushed back. Friday, officials announced the Market will open with 13 vendors. The market expects five additional vendors...
ACPL Employee Receives Award For Library At Home Services
Peg Heinze, outreach specialist for the Allen County Public Library’s Library at Home program, has been awarded the 2022 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. This award honors the dedication and tireless work of bookmobile and outreach service leaders and is...
Free Prenatal & Infant Care Directories
The latest edition of the Prenatal & Infant Care Resource Directory is now available for free to the public and organizations that serve low-income and vulnerable residents. Free, printed copies of the directory are available for pick up by filling out the request form at www.SJCHF.org/directories. A pdf copy of the directory is also available on that same web page.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Roxy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home. For more information on Roxy check out the video above!. If you want to adopt Roxy...
beckersspine.com
5 things to know about Fort Wayne Orthopedics
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Orthopedics is a specialty practice serving patients in Northeast Indiana. Here are five things to know about the practice:. 1. Fort Wayne Orthopedics has 14 practice locations throughout the state. 2. Fort Wayne Orthopedics physicians have partnerships to perform procedures at 15 local surgery centers. 3. Fort...
fortwaynesnbc.com
23rd Annual Coats for Kids kicks off Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The collection for the annual Coats for Kids Campaign kicked off Thursday morning. The campaign, sponsored by the Volunteer Center, collects and distributes over 7,000 winter coats to community children in need. Officials say over 79,000 coats have been given to schools and social service agencies since the program began.
WNDU
Salvation Army branches pivoting this Thanksgiving as more families seek food assistance
(WNDU) - With the holiday right around the corner, local Salvation Army branches have geared up to meet a growing need. According to the Salvation Army of Elkhart, they’ve experienced three times the amount of people seeking food assistance this year. “Traditionally, we would provide one meal on thanksgiving...
WANE-TV
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
Tri-State CSA Conference Coming To Fort Wayne
Are you a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farmer? Are you looking to start a CSA or wanting to increase the success of your existing CSA? If so, Thinking Inside the Box, the 2022 Tri-State CSA Conference is the place to be November 12-13 at Purdue Fort Wayne campus. This two-day conference will feature informative sessions and speakers covering a broad range of topics from marketing to managing your CSA to production practices.
WNDU
Food drive held in South Bend to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - United Way of St. Joseph County held a food drive Wednesday morning to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries. Officials with United Way say resources are running dry, and a historically high number of people are seeking food assistance. To help, they collected goods including proteins, kitchen staples, and household items.
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
wfft.com
Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This year will be different. “There’s a turkey shortage. There’s actually a food shortage and, with inflation, the price of turkeys is really high,” Simmons said.
Jorge Fernandez For Allen County Commissioner
I am Jorge Fernandez and I am running for Allen County Commissioner this year. All three Allen County Commissioners are elected by the entire county, and each is elected in a separate race on the ballot. Two of those are on the ballot this year (the other seat up this year is unopposed). Early voting has already begun.
The Waynedale News
Fort Wayne, IN
365
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
Celebrating its 87th year in print, The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana. The newspaper presents local, positive and family friendly information and entertainment to the public about area events and interests. The continuation of the newspaper is a direct result of community popularity and support from local advertising.https://waynedalenews.com/
Comments / 0