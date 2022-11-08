Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: No. 1 Jesuit completes undefeated season, beats No. 2 West Linn 1-0 to clinch Class 6A title
No. 1 Jesuit clinched the OSAA Class 6A girls soccer state championship, defeating No. 2 West Linn 1-0 in the state final Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. “I’m so happy. I’m also just so grateful,” said Jesuit sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Anderson. “Everyone put in just so much work, not only in that last game but all the games before. Behind the scenes and in front of the grand stage, we all just put in so much work. I’m so happy it came together for everybody.”
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks 1 of 4 FBS teams to allow over 9 yards per play in multiple games
Oregon’s beleaguered defense, a woeful unit all season, cost the Ducks dearly in their loss to Washington. Washington gained 522 yards on a season-low 57 plays in a 37-34 win over Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Saturday. It was UW’s highest yards per play (9.16) since 2016 and the most yards per play by any Kalen DeBoer coached offense against an FBS opponent.
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ryan Walk suffers right foot injury against Washington
Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk suffered an injury against Washington for a second straight year. Walk went down with a right foot injury during the first quarter of Saturday’s game between the No. 6 Ducks and Huskies at Autzen Stadium. The sixth-year senior returned to the UO sideline in...
Ken Goe: Oregon State Beavers have a chance to close season with a flourish after hammering Cal
Oregon State’s defense showed no mercy Saturday night at Reser Stadium, leaving the Beavers with two interesting weeks in front of them. OSU drilled overmatched Cal 38-10. The Beavers are 7-3, 4-3 in the Pac-12, with a game next Saturday at reeling Arizona State and another in two weeks with in-state rival Oregon at Reser.
A.J. Noland rolls on offense, defense and special teams in Tualatin’s Class 6A quarterfinal win over Mountainside
A.J. Noland embodied Tualatin High’s dominance in all three aspects of football – offense, defense and special teams – on Friday night in the Timberwolves’ 53-21 rout of Mountainside in the OSAA Class 6A quarterfinals. Offensively, Noland set the tone for Tualatin right off the bat.
Girls soccer: Wilsonville repeats as Class 5A champs, tops Crescent Valley 2-1 in state title match
No. 7 Wilsonville won its second consecutive OSAA Class 5A girls soccer state championship, beating No. 8 Crescent Valley 2-1 in the state final match Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. “It’s magical. It’s absolutely magical,” said Wilsonville junior forward Kenley Whittaker. “Last year’s team had a lot of really powerful seniors,...
Portland Pilots open NCAA women’s soccer tournament with 3-0 shutout of Arizona State
A showdown against top-seeded Alabama now awaits the University of Portland women’s soccer team after the Pilots shut out Arizona State 3-0 in a first-round NCAA Tournament match Saturday night at Merlo Field in North Portland. Ruby Settle put the No. 8 seed Pilots on the board in the...
Oregon State’s defense and Reser ‘juice’ combine to aid Beavers in a 38-10 pounding of California
Oregon State’s defense is one of the Pac-12′s best units this season. But it’s clear when the Beavers pull on home uniforms and play at Reser Stadium, they become magic. The Beavers’ defense gave up three points and 160 yards to California in a 38-10 win Saturday night. It was the first time since 2009 that OSU’s defense held a conference opponent to fewer than 200 yards of offense.
Girls soccer: Malia Groshong’s overtime brace seals Valley Catholic’s comeback win over Catlin Gabel in 3A/2A/1A title game
Despite falling behind early, Valley Catholic’s girls soccer team came alive in overtime in the Class 3A/2A/1A girls soccer state championship game on Saturday at Liberty High School. The Valiants scored three overtime goals, led by a late brace by Malia Groshong to win the state championship in a 4-1 victory over Catlin Gabel.
Sun Bowl remains likely for Oregon State, Smith gets a contract extension: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 38-10 win over Cal
Here are 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-10 win over California, which improves the Beavers’ record to 7-3 with two regular season games remaining:. The Sun Bowl and Oregon State are almost assured to be reunited after a 14-year absence. With Oregon and UCLA losing Saturday, odds are lengthening against the Pac-12 getting a CFP berth or two NY6 bowl games. That means the Pac-12′s bowl pecking order is Rose, Alamo, Holiday, Vegas, Sun, LA and ESPN-created bowls is intact.
Boys soccer: Abdoulie Jallow scores a brace in McKay’s 2-1 win over West Albany for Class 5A title
McKay junior forward Abdoulie Jallow scored both goals for the Royal Scots to win the Class 5A boys soccer state title over their Mid-Willamette Conference rival West Albany Bulldogs in a 2-1 victory for an undefeated season. “We fought for each other and we work for each other as well,”...
Oregon Ducks fall out of top 10 in polls after losing to Washington
The Oregon Ducks fell out of the top 10 in the polls after losing to Washington. The Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) are ranked No. 12 with 856 points in the AP poll and No. 13 with 828 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 37-34 loss to the Huskies on Saturday.
Dan Lanning’s aggressiveness second-guessed after No. 6 Oregon Ducks fall to No. 25 Washington
Dan Lanning has been aggressive all season and when it worked in Oregon’s favor, his decisions were celebrated and unquestioned. Several of those decisions blew up on Lanning and the Ducks on Saturday against rival Washington and Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes died in the process. The Ducks...
Oregon State Beavers back in top 25 following win over California
Following a one-week absence, the Oregon State Beavers are back in the top 25. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) rejoined the AP Top 25 at No. 25 and were second among those receiving votes in the coaches’ poll after Saturday’s 38-10 win over California. Oregon State received 81...
Oregon Ducks to host Utah in evening kickoff
The Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be an evening kickoff. The No. 6 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. That game and USC at UCLA were held in a six-day window by the Pac-12′s television partners.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks lost to Washington
No. 6 Oregon was defeated by Washington 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ second loss of the season. Below is transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Our guys played the entire game, they certainly didn’t quit, they didn’t throw in...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 11
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 11 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 20 of 44 for 246 yards with a touchdown and 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in 43-28 win over Kansas. Robby...
Portland State Vikings thrashed by No. 2 Sacramento State, which reaches 10 wins
Pierre Williams caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and FCS No. 2 Sacramento State beat the Portland State Vikings 45-17 on Friday night at Hillsboro Stadium. Asher O’Hara threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Williams to start the scoring, and later, in the second quarter, Jake Dunniway threw a 4-yard score to Williams for a 17-0 advantage. O’Hara’s 39-yard touchdown run with 3:52 left before intermission made it 24-0.
What they’re saying nationally, in Seattle after Oregon Ducks lose to Washington
No. 6 Oregon lost to No. 25 Washington 37-34 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The losses eliminated the Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) from College Football Playoff contention and they are tied for second in the Pac-12. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Seattle after the game:...
Can Oregon Ducks contain Washington’s nation-leading passing attack?
Defending against the pass has been a challenge all season for Oregon and until recently it at least prevented extremely deep throws and kept the top on the coverage. But that too has become an issue for the No. 6 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12), who have shown vulnerabilities the past two weeks to throws over the top of the defense.
