Jefferson, OR

Girls soccer: No. 1 Jesuit completes undefeated season, beats No. 2 West Linn 1-0 to clinch Class 6A title

No. 1 Jesuit clinched the OSAA Class 6A girls soccer state championship, defeating No. 2 West Linn 1-0 in the state final Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. “I’m so happy. I’m also just so grateful,” said Jesuit sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Anderson. “Everyone put in just so much work, not only in that last game but all the games before. Behind the scenes and in front of the grand stage, we all just put in so much work. I’m so happy it came together for everybody.”
WEST LINN, OR
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks 1 of 4 FBS teams to allow over 9 yards per play in multiple games

Oregon’s beleaguered defense, a woeful unit all season, cost the Ducks dearly in their loss to Washington. Washington gained 522 yards on a season-low 57 plays in a 37-34 win over Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Saturday. It was UW’s highest yards per play (9.16) since 2016 and the most yards per play by any Kalen DeBoer coached offense against an FBS opponent.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon State’s defense and Reser ‘juice’ combine to aid Beavers in a 38-10 pounding of California

Oregon State’s defense is one of the Pac-12′s best units this season. But it’s clear when the Beavers pull on home uniforms and play at Reser Stadium, they become magic. The Beavers’ defense gave up three points and 160 yards to California in a 38-10 win Saturday night. It was the first time since 2009 that OSU’s defense held a conference opponent to fewer than 200 yards of offense.
CORVALLIS, OR
Girls soccer: Malia Groshong’s overtime brace seals Valley Catholic’s comeback win over Catlin Gabel in 3A/2A/1A title game

Despite falling behind early, Valley Catholic’s girls soccer team came alive in overtime in the Class 3A/2A/1A girls soccer state championship game on Saturday at Liberty High School. The Valiants scored three overtime goals, led by a late brace by Malia Groshong to win the state championship in a 4-1 victory over Catlin Gabel.
PORTLAND, OR
Sun Bowl remains likely for Oregon State, Smith gets a contract extension: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 38-10 win over Cal

Here are 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-10 win over California, which improves the Beavers’ record to 7-3 with two regular season games remaining:. The Sun Bowl and Oregon State are almost assured to be reunited after a 14-year absence. With Oregon and UCLA losing Saturday, odds are lengthening against the Pac-12 getting a CFP berth or two NY6 bowl games. That means the Pac-12′s bowl pecking order is Rose, Alamo, Holiday, Vegas, Sun, LA and ESPN-created bowls is intact.
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon Ducks to host Utah in evening kickoff

The Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be an evening kickoff. The No. 6 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. That game and USC at UCLA were held in a six-day window by the Pac-12′s television partners.
EUGENE, OR
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks lost to Washington

No. 6 Oregon was defeated by Washington 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ second loss of the season. Below is transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Our guys played the entire game, they certainly didn’t quit, they didn’t throw in...
EUGENE, OR
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 11

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 11 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 20 of 44 for 246 yards with a touchdown and 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in 43-28 win over Kansas. Robby...
EUGENE, OR
Portland State Vikings thrashed by No. 2 Sacramento State, which reaches 10 wins

Pierre Williams caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and FCS No. 2 Sacramento State beat the Portland State Vikings 45-17 on Friday night at Hillsboro Stadium. Asher O’Hara threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Williams to start the scoring, and later, in the second quarter, Jake Dunniway threw a 4-yard score to Williams for a 17-0 advantage. O’Hara’s 39-yard touchdown run with 3:52 left before intermission made it 24-0.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
