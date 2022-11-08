Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs
SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
Sidney Daily News
Funds will inspire creativity, learning
SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries will use Community Foundation Match Day gifts to inspire creativity and learning. “We have identified several items that will bring people into our library locations, but are not within our operating budget,” said Suzanne Cline, executive director. “Match Day gifts will help us upgrade our popular sublimation printer and heat press for our Makerspace, bring an attraction to all locations during our Summer Reading Program and buy robotics kits that are geared to grades 3 and up, so they can learn programming and engineering concepts. We also see a need to add an all-in-one-computer desk so a parent may use one of our computers, while keeping their little one close, safe and occupied.”
Daily Advocate
Brookdale welcomes new sales manager
GREENVILLE — Brookdale Assisted Living and Clare Bridge, a Brookdale Senior Living Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care community has named Cheyenne Phillips as its new sales manager. Phillips comes to Brookdale Senior Living with a very extensive sales background and is excited to help families with their senior living...
kc.edu
Army Veteran Answers the Call to Nursing at Kettering College
Nursing continues to be an industry that is predominantly female, but we see that landscape slowly changing. Men now make up about 15% of the nurse force as they start to see what a fulfilling and stable career it is. Veterans are also a group who are starting to take an interest in becoming nurses, as so many of their military skills are translatable to a career in nursing.
Sidney Daily News
Anna Elementary Veterans Day program
Anna Elementary School students hold flags representing each military branch during a medley of each branch’s theme song at the annual Veterans Day program at the elementary school on Thursday afternoon. Each grade level sang different patriotic songs, some with special additions like musical instruments and hand motions. The Anna middle school and high school choirs also performed.
Kettering Health chooses interim CEO to replace retiring Fred Manchur
DAYTON — Kettering Health’s chief financial officer has been named interim chief executive officer following last week’s announcement that CEO Fred Manchur would be retiring at the end of the year. “It is an honor for me to take the interim post and guide an organization that...
Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosts ‘Pet Afflaire Gala’
DAYTON — Saturday night the Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosted its 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala. The event held at the Dayton Arcade featured an array of guests and their pets. It featured a live and silent auction of more than 50 times to help raise money for...
Sidney Daily News
Evening for Grieving planned
FORT LORAMIE — On Monday, Nov. 14, an evening for anyone grieving the passing of a loved one will be held. This nondenominational program will be hosted by St. Michael Church at St. Mike’s Place, 33 Elm St. in Fort Loramie. Beginning at 6 p.m. will be “The...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum Public Library welcomes new director
ARCANUM — The Board of Trustees of the Arcanum Public Library is pleased to announce that Peggy Grim has been named as its new library director. In her role, Grim will continue leading the team in providing quality services, programming and materials. Grim has more than 20 years of...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The people of St. Henry, Mercer County, are up in arms over the post office. The town and country around it are strongly Democratic. The Republicans recommended a Republican who lives on a farm near Burkettsville five miles away. So incensed are the St. Henry residents, they have refused to rent space in any business house or dwelling for his office and landowners have refused him ground enough upon which to erect a building.
Sidney Daily News
Honoring America’s heroes
SIDNEY – Veterans gathered in a corner of the courtsquare in downtown Sidney under umbrellas and a dreary sky on Friday, Nov. 11, to be honored with the placement of memorial wreaths, a rifle salute, the playing of taps, and speakers as part of the Shelby County Veteran Services’ annual Veterans Day event.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information. Shelby County Land Reutilization...
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
‘We’re going in after our kids’
LIMA — In late July, a 10-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she was leaving a family gathering on Cole and Spring Streets. It was the second time that the girl, one of two people injured that evening, had been caught in crossfire after the shooting death of DeJuan Adams, 26, days earlier. But it also revived efforts to mediate conflict, treat generational trauma and examine the city’s response to gun violence.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. He is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit and lie down. Roscoe is a big cuddle bug who loves attention and treats. He doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Sidney Daily News
Winter Fix program continues
BOTKINS — Apple Farm Service is announcing the continuation of the Winter Fix program. The program offers area customers an opportunity to get ahead on their equipment maintenance with discounts from the dealership. “The Winter Fix is a way we can say thank you to our customers,” says Corporate...
hometownstations.com
Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
dayton.com
Veterans Day: Restaurants offering free meals to service members in Dayton area
Several restaurants in the Dayton area are thanking veterans and active-duty military members for their service on or around Veterans Day with freebies. Offers include free meals, free coffee and free ice cream. Proof of military service is generally required and forms of proof may vary by business. Below is a list of participating restaurants.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners look out for the community
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss broadband and Norcold. Commissioners Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were present. The commissioners approved various transfers of appropriations. For the Board of Elections for funds needed for purchase of conference table and chairs, cabinet, ballot stock, and activation cards, a total of $8,810 was transferred. A total of $400 was transferred for the Darke County Sheriff for funds needed for search and seizure bulletin subscriptions. The Darke County Developmental Disabilities needed funds transferred to cover anticipated costs for the remainder of 2022 in a total of $3,000.
care.com
Schools are closing due to RSV and flu outbreaks: What you need to know
COVID restrictions may be lifted, but that hasn’t put an end to disruptions and chronic absences at school. As we head into the later half of fall and the start of winter, parents and school officials are now struggling to keep kids in class due to widespread outbreaks of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu.
