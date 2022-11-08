SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries will use Community Foundation Match Day gifts to inspire creativity and learning. “We have identified several items that will bring people into our library locations, but are not within our operating budget,” said Suzanne Cline, executive director. “Match Day gifts will help us upgrade our popular sublimation printer and heat press for our Makerspace, bring an attraction to all locations during our Summer Reading Program and buy robotics kits that are geared to grades 3 and up, so they can learn programming and engineering concepts. We also see a need to add an all-in-one-computer desk so a parent may use one of our computers, while keeping their little one close, safe and occupied.”

