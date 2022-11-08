Read full article on original website
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program,” the Education Department said on its federal student aid website. “As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders.”
Jayapal sidesteps questions about leadership bids for herself, Pelosi
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) on Sunday sidestepped questions about potential leadership bids for herself and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), as Democrats prepare for leadership elections later this month. Asked during a press conference on Sunday if she and the Congressional Progressive Caucus would support Pelosi should she...
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
Progressives’ ranks — and plans — expand after midterms
Progressives’ strong midterm showing has inspired new confidence on the left about what may be possible in the future. They see the victories in the House and Senate as evidence that their approach to Democratic politics can win fights against Republicans, sending a signal to moderates that their flank is electorally viable and even preferable in some parts of the country.
Walker raises $3.3M on first day of runoff campaign
(The Hill) — Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised $3.3 million on Wednesday, the first day of his runoff campaign against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), according to Fox News. The former NFL star brought in another $1 million before noon on Thursday, Fox reported. Walker trailed Warnock by...
