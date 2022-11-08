Read full article on original website
Deputies: Crestview man arrested for fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a fatal shooting at a residence in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. 27-year-old Richard Scott Holovak, of Crestview, is charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to the...
Deputies: K9 tracks down man who fired gunshot in Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man faces several charges following a shots fired incident Thursday night at an Escambia County home. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Delray Drive. According to the sheriff's office, Garay got into an argument with a woman and shot a...
Police: Investigation underway following alleged murder-suicide in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. -- Police officers found two men dead suffering from gunshot wounds at a Foley residence early Saturday morning. According to the Foley Police Department, officers responded to a call about a reported suicide on the 1600 block of North Pine Street just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, police...
Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison after hitting officer with car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week for fleeing and hitting an officer with his car last year in Pensacola. 44-year-old Josiah Miles Andersen was charged with multiple counts of fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.
Man who burglarized Escambia County ATMs sentenced to 15 years prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola man who burglarized multiple ATMs in Escambia County was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 15-year sentence for Trafficking in Heroin must be served day-for-day as a mandatory-minimum sentence. According to the State Attorney's Office, from Jan. 8-18, Streety and other co-defendants...
1 person taken to hospital following vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fire rescue says one person is being transported to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicyclist collided in Escambia County Saturday evening. According to officials, the collision happened at an Exxon gas station on W Navy Blvd. and N Corry Field Rd. around 5:30 p.m.
Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after hit-and-run in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly taking another person's property and crashing in Pace. According to deputies, Harris had planned to meet another individual to sell them an item off Facebook Marketplace. Upon meeting up, deputies say Harris took the other individual's money and drove off in his car.
Pensacola woman sentenced to life for shooting neighbor 6 times in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Pensacola woman to life in Prison for attempted second degree murder on Wednesday. 72-year-old Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum was arrested back in 2020 for shooting her neighbor six times at the Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments in Escambia County. An Escambia County...
37-year-old Cantonment man dies in crash at E Nine Mile Road intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --A Cantonment man is dead following a vehicle crash in Escambia County early Friday morning, while a 19-year-old has been arrested. Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of E Nine Mile Road and Guidy Lane around 4:54 a.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old...
Police: Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck on Highway 90 in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Milton Police, a pedestrian is suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Milton Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian reportedly has several broken bones after they were hit by a car trying to cross Grover Lane north of U.S. Highway 90.
'Seatbelts save lives': Florida Highway Patrol encourages public to wear seatbelts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Seatbelts save lives." That's the message from Florida Highway Patrol. In the last five days four people have died in car accidents in Escambia County -- including a 19-year-old driver who was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning. None of the victims were wearing seat belts,...
Ceremony honoring veterans held at Pensacola senior living facility
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A touching ceremony was held senior living facility in Pensacola Friday. Employees at "The Blake" honored about 40 veterans by displaying their photos, ranks and the branch for all to see -- including Terry Miller. Miller is a retired Air Force colonel. We asked him how he'd...
Blue Angel fans gather to see Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels wrapped the season with their homecoming show on base at NAS Pensacola Saturday. WEAR News crew members were there to witness yet another extraordinary demonstration. The people who came out to see the Homecoming Air Show summed up what they experienced with...
Waterfront Mission helped Pensacola homeless veteran get back on his feet
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 12,000 veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are facing financial hardship, according the United Way of Northwest Florida. With Veterans Day on Friday, some Northwest Florida organizations are preparing to honor those who served our country. "I went to Germany, Spain, Italy and special...
The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food drive is November 21 and 22!
The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food drive is November 21 and 22!. The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food and funds drive – presented by Coastal Moving & Storage and benefitting Manna Food Bank – is November 21st and 22nd. The public is invited to help Fill the Mayflower truck this Thanksgiving season with healthy food for children, families, senior citizens, and individuals in need right here in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.
96-year-old Destin WWII veteran stays active to inspire others
DESTIN, Fla. -- As we're honoring those who serve our country this Veteran's Day, we're sharing some of their stories. A Destin veteran is using the discipline he developed as a World War II solider to stay in tip top shape almost 80 years later. If you've ever been to...
Cold weather shelter opens this weekend at Milton's Ferris Hill Baptist Church
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County's cold weather shelter will be open this Saturday and Sunday night. The shelter is located at 6848 Chaffin Street at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church in Milton. The cold weather shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in...
Pensacola EggFest celebrates 10th anniversary at Blue Wahoos Stadium
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola EggFest is celebrating its 10th anniversary Sunday at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event hosts BBQ teams and backyard cooks from all over the United States who share a love of cooking and the joy of giving back to their communities. Pensacola EggFest has raised $550,000...
Women veterans honored in Okaloosa County 365 days a year
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Women Veteran Memorial at Okaloosa County Veterans Park reminds residents beyond November 11 that females have fought hard for the U.S. since the American Revolution. Unveiled in 2021, the eight bronze, life-like statues of women veterans throughout the 17.5-acre park on the Choctawhatchee Bay coastline...
Public input wanted for Carpenter Creek, Bayou Texar watershed plan
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports a healthy watershed protection plan benefits physical and mental health. According to the EPA, a lower rate of illness decreases and improves cognitive development and a higher likelihood of exercising links to protected green space. The agency said hospital patients who experience natural scenery experience have shorter post-operative stays.
