Navarre, FL

Police: Investigation underway following alleged murder-suicide in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. -- Police officers found two men dead suffering from gunshot wounds at a Foley residence early Saturday morning. According to the Foley Police Department, officers responded to a call about a reported suicide on the 1600 block of North Pine Street just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, police...
FOLEY, AL
Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison after hitting officer with car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week for fleeing and hitting an officer with his car last year in Pensacola. 44-year-old Josiah Miles Andersen was charged with multiple counts of fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.
PENSACOLA, FL
Man who burglarized Escambia County ATMs sentenced to 15 years prison

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola man who burglarized multiple ATMs in Escambia County was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 15-year sentence for Trafficking in Heroin must be served day-for-day as a mandatory-minimum sentence. According to the State Attorney's Office, from Jan. 8-18, Streety and other co-defendants...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after hit-and-run in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly taking another person's property and crashing in Pace. According to deputies, Harris had planned to meet another individual to sell them an item off Facebook Marketplace. Upon meeting up, deputies say Harris took the other individual's money and drove off in his car.
PACE, FL
Ceremony honoring veterans held at Pensacola senior living facility

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A touching ceremony was held senior living facility in Pensacola Friday. Employees at "The Blake" honored about 40 veterans by displaying their photos, ranks and the branch for all to see -- including Terry Miller. Miller is a retired Air Force colonel. We asked him how he'd...
PENSACOLA, FL
Blue Angel fans gather to see Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels wrapped the season with their homecoming show on base at NAS Pensacola Saturday. WEAR News crew members were there to witness yet another extraordinary demonstration. The people who came out to see the Homecoming Air Show summed up what they experienced with...
PENSACOLA, FL
Waterfront Mission helped Pensacola homeless veteran get back on his feet

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 12,000 veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are facing financial hardship, according the United Way of Northwest Florida. With Veterans Day on Friday, some Northwest Florida organizations are preparing to honor those who served our country. "I went to Germany, Spain, Italy and special...
PENSACOLA, FL
The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food drive is November 21 and 22!

The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food drive is November 21 and 22!. The 15th Annual Fill the Mayflower food and funds drive – presented by Coastal Moving & Storage and benefitting Manna Food Bank – is November 21st and 22nd. The public is invited to help Fill the Mayflower truck this Thanksgiving season with healthy food for children, families, senior citizens, and individuals in need right here in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.
PENSACOLA, FL
96-year-old Destin WWII veteran stays active to inspire others

DESTIN, Fla. -- As we're honoring those who serve our country this Veteran's Day, we're sharing some of their stories. A Destin veteran is using the discipline he developed as a World War II solider to stay in tip top shape almost 80 years later. If you've ever been to...
DESTIN, FL
Pensacola EggFest celebrates 10th anniversary at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola EggFest is celebrating its 10th anniversary Sunday at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event hosts BBQ teams and backyard cooks from all over the United States who share a love of cooking and the joy of giving back to their communities. Pensacola EggFest has raised $550,000...
PENSACOLA, FL
Women veterans honored in Okaloosa County 365 days a year

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Women Veteran Memorial at Okaloosa County Veterans Park reminds residents beyond November 11 that females have fought hard for the U.S. since the American Revolution. Unveiled in 2021, the eight bronze, life-like statues of women veterans throughout the 17.5-acre park on the Choctawhatchee Bay coastline...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Public input wanted for Carpenter Creek, Bayou Texar watershed plan

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports a healthy watershed protection plan benefits physical and mental health. According to the EPA, a lower rate of illness decreases and improves cognitive development and a higher likelihood of exercising links to protected green space. The agency said hospital patients who experience natural scenery experience have shorter post-operative stays.
PENSACOLA, FL

