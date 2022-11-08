ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Waynedale News

Fall Leaf Fort Wayne Cleanup

Beginning October 31, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect leaves in the City’s more than 400 neighborhoods. This year’s leaf pick-up will run through December 16, but weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may cause the planned schedule to shift slightly. To keep residents informed of any changes in the schedule, leaf collection updates will be provided daily before 3:00 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process will also be located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

Learning How To Husk Faster ~ The History of Ordinary Things

The 1862 Homestead Act signed by Lincoln prior to the Civil War was an important piece of legislation about federal land. The Homestead Act provided that any adult citizen who had never borne arms against the U.S. government could claim 160 acres of surveyed government land. Claimants had to live on the acreage for 5 years and improve their plot by cultivating the land and building a home.
IOWA STATE
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

Fort Wayne, IN
365
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Celebrating its 87th year in print, The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana. The newspaper presents local, positive and family friendly information and entertainment to the public about area events and interests. The continuation of the newspaper is a direct result of community popularity and support from local advertising.

 https://waynedalenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy