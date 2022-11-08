Beginning October 31, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect leaves in the City’s more than 400 neighborhoods. This year’s leaf pick-up will run through December 16, but weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may cause the planned schedule to shift slightly. To keep residents informed of any changes in the schedule, leaf collection updates will be provided daily before 3:00 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process will also be located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

