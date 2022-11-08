ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Police release names of people killed after car hit them near polling location in Montgomery County

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LgDh_0j3CVvxC00

UPDATE, Nov. 9, 10:50 a.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the people who died were Ana Margarita Ortiz, 70, and Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, of Gaithersburg.

Investigators said the Ortizes were crossing School Drive towards Fields Road Elementary School when a car hit them.

The police department said the investigation into what happened was ongoing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road.

Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man and 70-year-old woman to the hospital where they died. The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead in car in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said reports of gunfire led officers into the investigation of a killing that took place in the Dumfries area early Saturday morning. The Prince William County Police Department said a number of people called to say they heard several gunshots in the area of Williamstown Road […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Abigail Daniel Tadesse, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Tadesse was last seen on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the 13000 block of Hayworth Lane in Potomac.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
mocoshow.com

Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night

Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
LANDOVER, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Montgomery Village on Thursday, November 10, around 7:30pm. According to MCPD, the victim was stuck by a vehicle on Clubhouse Road & Brassie Place and has been transported by EMS with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police

A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy