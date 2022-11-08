Read full article on original website
Related
srqmagazine.com
Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction
As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
fox13news.com
Republican Jay Collins eager to get to work after defeating longtime state senator Janet Cruz
TAMPA, Fla. - Political newcomer, Republican Jay Collins just pulled off a significant victory, defeating popular incumbent Democratic State Senator Janet Cruz, who's been in state politics for more than a decade. "Where I came from as a Green Beret you don’t do things because they’re easy, you do them...
Beach Beacon
A look at the Pinellas County election results
Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections. About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections. Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
fscsouthern.com
Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida
In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
tampabeacon.com
Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough
TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
Anna Paulina Luna projected winner of Congressional District 13 seat
Charlie Crist left a vacant seat in Congress for the newly drawn lines of Florida District 13, and Pinellas County Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna will be filling it.
HART terminated several high-ranking employees this week
CEO Adelee Le Grand said that more cuts may be coming due a recently failed transportation tax vote.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd: Santa’s Sheriff On A Shelf
Everyone has heard of those elves who sit on shelves, keeping eyes on kiddos, and reporting their behavior back to Santa Claus. But do you recall the most famous crime-fighting elf of all? Grady Judd, the Sheriff on a Shelf! He does what the other
Charlie Crist congratulates Gov. DeSantis on victory
Within minutes of the last polls closing in Florida, Democrat Charlie Crist gave a concession speech, congratulating Gov. Ron DeSantis on his victory and thanking Florida voters.
Pinellas County voters approve two big building projects, reject third
On Tuesday, voters passed the Clearwater Bluff development, and the Dali Museum expansion but rejected the Largo sports complex.
Charlie Crist, Janet Cruz among election losses for Tampa Bay Democrats
There have been a few bright spots.
usf.edu
Florida's next governor will be celebrating in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night
By the end of Tuesday night's general election, Floridians will likely know who will lead them as governor. Whether it's incumbent Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, both will be in the greater Tampa Bay region on election night. DeSantis, who grew up in Pinellas County, plans...
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
fox13news.com
Bible verse painted on paid parking spot at Pasco County school isn’t a violation, officials say
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A teacher's form of religious expression on school grounds is not sitting right with some staff. It involves her parking space which she personalized by painting a Bible verse on it something Pasco County Schools says they have no problem with. These 10 words are something...
wuft.org
See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements
A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
fox13news.com
Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge
TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
Pasco County Issues Local State Of Emergency, Opens Shelter
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. “This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety, and
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Shooting, Magnolia Valley (New Port Richey)
Community Alert: Shooting, Magnolia Valley (New Port Richey) Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Magnolia Valley Dr. and Raintree Dr. in New Port Richey. Preliminary information indicates an argument between two adults escalated, and one adult was shot, resulting in that adult’s death. The shooter is detained at this time and the investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public, as all parties are accounted for.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Comments / 0