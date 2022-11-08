ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

srqmagazine.com

Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

A look at the Pinellas County election results

Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections. About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections. Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fscsouthern.com

Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida

In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough

TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

See who won Citrus and Hernanado counties’ 2022 midterm elections

Joe Faherty collected 57% of the vote, making him the Citrus County School Board District 5 member. Incumbent Powers has 39 years of experience in education, working as a teacher at the elementary, middle, high school and community college levels. She raised more than $21,000 in monetary campaign contributions, of which she spent about $15,000, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office website.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements

A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge

TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Shooting, Magnolia Valley (New Port Richey)

Community Alert: Shooting, Magnolia Valley (New Port Richey) Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Magnolia Valley Dr. and Raintree Dr. in New Port Richey. Preliminary information indicates an argument between two adults escalated, and one adult was shot, resulting in that adult’s death. The shooter is detained at this time and the investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public, as all parties are accounted for.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

