Iowa City, IA

saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes poised to make all of us eat crow

Kirk Ferentz has spent a majority of 2022 looking hopelessly out of touch. But now it looks like he’s about to have the last laugh. The Hawkeyes are back in first place in the Big Ten West, and they may be there to stay — which is a statement that would have seemed absurd as recently as 3 weeks ago.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround

Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Cooper DeJean burns Wisconsin with quick pick-6 for Iowa

Cooper DeJean is showing he has a nose for creating havoc with Iowa’s defense. He also found the end zone once again in 2022, this time off another pick-6. Facing Wisconsin in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, DeJean burned the Badgers and QB Graham Mertz in the second quarter. Mertz’s throw was slightly behind his man with DeJean working back to jump the route and house his interception.
MADISON, WI
Sioux City Journal

At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate

IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
DES MOINES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin

Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
superhits106.com

Motorcyclist dies following collision with deer near Monticello

A motorcyclist died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside Monticello. The motorcyclist was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died from his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. The motorcyclist was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 in rural Monticello around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending the motorcyclist onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
MONTICELLO, IA
KWQC

The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win

Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

