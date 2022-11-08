Read full article on original website
Alex Hickey: Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes poised to make all of us eat crow
Kirk Ferentz has spent a majority of 2022 looking hopelessly out of touch. But now it looks like he’s about to have the last laugh. The Hawkeyes are back in first place in the Big Ten West, and they may be there to stay — which is a statement that would have seemed absurd as recently as 3 weeks ago.
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround
Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
Cooper DeJean burns Wisconsin with quick pick-6 for Iowa
Cooper DeJean is showing he has a nose for creating havoc with Iowa’s defense. He also found the end zone once again in 2022, this time off another pick-6. Facing Wisconsin in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, DeJean burned the Badgers and QB Graham Mertz in the second quarter. Mertz’s throw was slightly behind his man with DeJean working back to jump the route and house his interception.
At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate
IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin
Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
Wisconsin drops intense hype trailer for Heartland Trophy showdown vs. Iowa
Wisconsin is looking to maintain control of the Heartland Trophy in the rivalry series vs. Iowa. The Badgers will have to do that on the road this season with a big matchup in Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon. Playing on the road is the theme of this week’s hype video for...
Drake Bulldogs vs Iowa Hawkeyes November 13 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics
The Drake Bulldogs (1-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET at Knapp Center. Watch live women’s college basketball on ESPN+. Drake had a 73.4 points per game average a season ago, 3.2 more than the 70.2 Iowa gave up per contest. The Bulldogs went 18-1 in games when they scored at least 70 points.
4th-Ranked Iowa Women Set School Record For Points in a Game [PHOTOS]
The Iowa women's basketball team ran their record to 2-0 Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye with a blowout victory over Evansville. In the process, the Hawkeyes scored the most points in a single game in the history of the program. Iowa's All-American guard Caitlin Clark (#22 below) had the 27th double-double...
Iowa, Wisconsin student managers continue decades-old tradition with 'Rusty Toolbox' game
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Heartland trophy will be up for grabs Saturday when Iowa hosts Wisconsin — but before that, the two teams will battle it out Friday night for another trophy. Don't worry, it's not the players who are taking the field, but rather the student...
How to watch Iowa vs. North Carolina A&T: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Iowa Hawkeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Iowa entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite,...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Motorcyclist dies following collision with deer near Monticello
A motorcyclist died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside Monticello. The motorcyclist was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died from his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. The motorcyclist was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 in rural Monticello around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending the motorcyclist onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win
Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
