WVNews

DHHR report shows substantial challenges to overcome

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week’s report calling for “bold organizational change” at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources outlined several issues in structural, operational and strategic processes within the organization. The 40-page report, completed by The McChrystal Group, stems from an...
WVNews

Winter illnesses continue to ravage state, nation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As RSV cases continue to inundate West Virginia pediatric hospitals, the flu is now escalating earlier than normal and, on Friday, the state reported its first pediatric death from influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports “moderate” levels of influenza-like activity...
WVNews

Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been...
WVNews

Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT’S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don’t look like much. But her team’s discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement’s Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes’ historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.
WVNews

LSU 61, Arkansas St. 52

ARKANSAS ST. (1-1) El-Sheikh 7-12 2-3 17, Nelson 3-5 1-1 7, Felts 3-10 0-0 7, Fields 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 3-9 0-0 9, Ford 2-12 0-0 4, Lual 1-4 0-0 2, Boutayeb 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 3-4 52.
