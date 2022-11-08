Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs
SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
Sidney Daily News
Funds will inspire creativity, learning
SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries will use Community Foundation Match Day gifts to inspire creativity and learning. “We have identified several items that will bring people into our library locations, but are not within our operating budget,” said Suzanne Cline, executive director. “Match Day gifts will help us upgrade our popular sublimation printer and heat press for our Makerspace, bring an attraction to all locations during our Summer Reading Program and buy robotics kits that are geared to grades 3 and up, so they can learn programming and engineering concepts. We also see a need to add an all-in-one-computer desk so a parent may use one of our computers, while keeping their little one close, safe and occupied.”
Sidney Daily News
Evening for Grieving planned
FORT LORAMIE — On Monday, Nov. 14, an evening for anyone grieving the passing of a loved one will be held. This nondenominational program will be hosted by St. Michael Church at St. Mike’s Place, 33 Elm St. in Fort Loramie. Beginning at 6 p.m. will be “The...
Sidney Daily News
Anna Elementary Veterans Day program
Anna Elementary School students hold flags representing each military branch during a medley of each branch’s theme song at the annual Veterans Day program at the elementary school on Thursday afternoon. Each grade level sang different patriotic songs, some with special additions like musical instruments and hand motions. The Anna middle school and high school choirs also performed.
Sidney Daily News
Honoring America’s heroes
SIDNEY – Veterans gathered in a corner of the courtsquare in downtown Sidney under umbrellas and a dreary sky on Friday, Nov. 11, to be honored with the placement of memorial wreaths, a rifle salute, the playing of taps, and speakers as part of the Shelby County Veteran Services’ annual Veterans Day event.
Sidney Daily News
Improving communications with Alzheimer’s patients
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting two programs, one in-person and one virtual, at the end of November to help families learn more about the basics of Alzheimer’s and new ways to connect with their loved ones. The programs will be offered at the following...
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. He is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit and lie down. Roscoe is a big cuddle bug who loves attention and treats. He doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— In honor of their victory in the football game with the high school yesterday afternoon, the members of the G.I.A. club were entertained to an oyster supper by their lady friends last evening. The supper was given in the home of Miss Martha Hannaford on North Ohio Avenue.
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information. Shelby County Land Reutilization...
‘We’re going in after our kids’
LIMA — In late July, a 10-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she was leaving a family gathering on Cole and Spring Streets. It was the second time that the girl, one of two people injured that evening, had been caught in crossfire after the shooting death of DeJuan Adams, 26, days earlier. But it also revived efforts to mediate conflict, treat generational trauma and examine the city’s response to gun violence.
Sidney Daily News
Winter Fix program continues
BOTKINS — Apple Farm Service is announcing the continuation of the Winter Fix program. The program offers area customers an opportunity to get ahead on their equipment maintenance with discounts from the dealership. “The Winter Fix is a way we can say thank you to our customers,” says Corporate...
Sidney Daily News
Botkins Beautification Club to host Christmas kickoff
BOTKINS — The Botkins Beautification Club will host a Christmas in Botkins kickoff at the Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 27 with all events and refreshments free of charge. The festivities will start at 4:30 p.m. with hayrides and open houses for the first hour. The club is partnering with the historical society to have people on the hayrides explaining the history of the buildings of businesses that participants will have the opportunity to tour. Participating businesses are FarmGrounds Coffee Co., GiGi’s Boutique, Holistic Rebel, May PT and Performance and Pilates For Life.
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A nurse practitioner with a passion for substance use treatment has been serving the community since August at her new practice called Scripts360. Amanda Saunders is a board-certified family nurse practitioner (FNP-BC) and became certified as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at Upper Valley Career Center, a registered nurse (RN) at RETS Technical School – now called Fortis College – and a family nurse practitioner (FNP) at South University. She has been a nurse for 18 years prior to starting her own practice and has experience with many facets of healthcare such as nursing management, geriatric nursing, and pain and addiction. Scripts360 is also certified through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to perform medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance use disorders.
oxfordobserver.org
Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation
One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
countynewsonline.org
Special: A longtime resident of the Darke County Animal Shelter is looking for a new home
Skippy is the Shelter’s longest resident who has been there for 91 days!! Skippy came to the Shelter as a stray, so the Shelter’s knowledge is limited and only to what they have observed. They believe Skippy is a 1-year-old intact male Terrier Mix. Skippy knows how to sit, lay down and loves treats. Skippy is a sweet boy who loves to run after toys and doesn’t know a stranger. Skippy doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Piqua hires Bowsher as development manager
PIQUA — The city of Piqua is excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Bowsher to fill the position of development manager. Bowsher is an experienced development professional with knowledge in planning and urban design. Previously, Bowsher was the village planner for the village of Plain City facilitating permitting...
dayton.com
Veterans Day: Restaurants offering free meals to service members in Dayton area
Several restaurants in the Dayton area are thanking veterans and active-duty military members for their service on or around Veterans Day with freebies. Offers include free meals, free coffee and free ice cream. Proof of military service is generally required and forms of proof may vary by business. Below is a list of participating restaurants.
hometownstations.com
Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
