Marysville, OH

MEVSD Board of Education Community Coffee Slated for Oct. 12

The MEVSD Board of Education has a monthly Community Coffee. The next Community Coffee will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022. It will take place from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM and will be located at the Marysville Public Library. If weather permits, the meeting will be outside at the Green Chair patio area. If weather does not cooperate, the board members will be just inside the main entrance in the snack area on the right.
MARYSVILLE, OH
UCSO Reports – November 10, 2022

A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Shemarr D. Jones, age 22 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 2:10am Arrest Warrant. A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Veterans Day Observed In Union County

UNION COUNTY – All federal, state and local government agencies and offices will be closed Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day, the one day of the year where Americans give thanks to those who have served in uniform to protect our country and freedoms. Governmental offices and...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Kris Mathis To Appear At Avalon As Part Of IMPACT60’s Speaker Series

MARYSVILLE – Kris Mathis, an award-winning and world-renowned motivational speaker and best-selling author, will be appearing at the Avalon Theatre, 121 South Main St., Wednesday at 2 p.m. The invitations for Mr. Mathis to appear at the Avalon Theatre is a part of the ongoing 2022-2023 IMPACT60 Speaker Series.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Local Housing Challenges To Be Discussed At Community and Business Impact Event

MARYSVILLE – The Union County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Community and Business Leaders Impact event which will focus on the metro-Columbus region’s pressing need for affordable housing. The free event is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of Union Rural Electric Cooperative, 15461 E. U.S. Route 36.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Safety/Service Committee To Tour Water Treatment Plant

MARYSVILLE – Prior to the regular meeting of the Marysville City Council Monday, the members of the council’s Public Safety/Service Committee will meet at the new Water Treatment Plant, 18000 Raymond Road, where the committee members will take a tour of the new construction. Also on the agenda for the Committee is a discussion the roundabout which is proposed for the State Route 31/Creekview Drive intersection north of the city.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Marysville City Council Faces Budget Discussions, Annexation and Zoning Issues

MARYSVILLE – In what promises to be a lively meeting, the Marysville City Council will meet in regular session in Council Chambers, 209 S. Main St., Monday at 7 p.m. At the meeting will be the second reading and public hearing for four different ordinances which summarize the city’s 2023 projected budget, ordinances that cover capital improvements, operating expenses, annual appropriations and compensation for all city employees.
MARYSVILLE, OH
M.A.D.E. Task Force Makes 9 Arrests

As a result of a nine-month investigation into alleged drug sales and use in Northern Union County, the Multi-Agency Drug Enforcement (M.A.D.E.) Task Force presented multiple cases to the Union County Grand Jury on November 4, 2022. The grand jury returned a total of sixty-one (61) indictments involving twenty-one (21) individuals.
UNION COUNTY, OH

