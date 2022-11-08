Read full article on original website
Fishing docks installed at Corby Pond
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The touch-ups continue at Corby Pond. Thursday two fishing docks were installed. Just a few weeks ago, three fountains were put in as well. The new additions are a part of a beautification project for corby pond that has been going on for two years now. The...
Misty Gay Dunning
Misty Gay Dunning, age 57 was born August 20, 1965, in Oklahoma the daughter of Leo and Janice (Crews) Mathus and passed away November 4, 2022, at her home in rural Maysville, Missouri. Misty graduated from Del City High School in Del City, Oklahoma. She met John Dunning Jr. and...
James Allan Hooker
James A. Hooker died on Friday, November 4th, 2022 in Gig Harbor, WA. He was born in Winston, MO on June 22, 1936 to Allen and Dorothy Hooker. Jim graduated from Maysville High School, Maysville MO in 1954 and from the University of Central Missouri (previously Central Missouri State) in 1958. On March 9th, 1958, Jim married Alma Lee Fore in the First Christian Church, Maysville, MO. After graduating from college, Jim worked as a CPA for various companies, including Arthur Anderson in Kansas City, MO and The Lambert Company in Chillicothe, MO. His career continued as the Controller at Hanes Co, in Winston-Salem, NC. He finished his career at McCormick & Company in Hunt Valley, MD, where he was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim earned his M.B.A. from Wake Forest University in 1974. Jim & Alma Lee spent their retirement years in Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Bonita Springs, FL, Redmond, WA and lastly Gig Harbor, WA.
Some transit routes suspended due staff shortage
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some transit routes in St. Joseph will be temporarily suspended. According to the city, beginning next Monday, St. Joseph Transit will suspend four routes on a temporary basis due to staffing shortages. Bus routes 2 A/D and 5 A/D will be suspended. Both routes serve 6th and...
