Meet the rare ‘miracle’ elephant twins born at U.S. zoo

Twin male Asian elephants have been born at a zoo in Syracuse, New York. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a Rosamond Gifford Zoo news release. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United States, officials said. Of the few twin pregnancies that happen, many calves are stillborn.
SYRACUSE, NY
