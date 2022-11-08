Read full article on original website
Meet the rare ‘miracle’ elephant twins born at U.S. zoo
Twin male Asian elephants have been born at a zoo in Syracuse, New York. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a Rosamond Gifford Zoo news release. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United States, officials said. Of the few twin pregnancies that happen, many calves are stillborn.
