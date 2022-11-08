Dual Selectability has arrived in the LEDVANCE RT Screw Base family! With this new CEC compliant product, you have five light color and six lumen options, so four SKUs can do the job of 60 products. This means you can do more with less and manage your inventory easier. This phase-cut dimmable product is suited for retrofit applications like bedrooms, kitchens or bathrooms using 4-, 5- or 6-inch housings. With two reflector types available, baffle and smooth, this new RT family delivers high performance light with a 90+ CRI and up to 92 LPW, has a 50,000-hour rated lifetime, and is wet rated.

2 DAYS AGO