Embue Raises Seed Money to Decarbonize Multifamily Buildings
Embue, a whole building intelligence, monitoring, automation and control solution for multifamily apartment building portfolios, has raised a 2.3M seed round led by Shadow Ventures, a thesis-centered venture capital firm focused on seed stage technology companies disrupting the built environment, with participation from Avesta Fund, Leder Investments, former Chief Product Officer at Netflix and now at Vibrant Planet, with his spouse and co-climate-tech investor Julie Raymond, and Robert Sheppard, affordable housing pioneer working to preserve and decarbonize existing affordable housing, among others.
Select Light Color and Lumens for Dimmable Downlight
Dual Selectability has arrived in the LEDVANCE RT Screw Base family! With this new CEC compliant product, you have five light color and six lumen options, so four SKUs can do the job of 60 products. This means you can do more with less and manage your inventory easier. This phase-cut dimmable product is suited for retrofit applications like bedrooms, kitchens or bathrooms using 4-, 5- or 6-inch housings. With two reflector types available, baffle and smooth, this new RT family delivers high performance light with a 90+ CRI and up to 92 LPW, has a 50,000-hour rated lifetime, and is wet rated.
Tankless Water Heater Features Built-in Pump
Rinnai America Corporation has launched the RE Series Tankless Water Heater, a non-condensing unit with a built-in pump, featuring Smart-Circ Intelligent Recirculation. Rinnai raises the bar with a new line of advanced non-condensing tankless water heaters unlike anything else on the market, delivering a level of installation ease, as well as enhanced serviceability, reliability and usability.
