Cannabis Agent SCI-110 Meets Primary End Points in Phase 2 Interim Analysis of Alzheimer Disease Agitation

Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
Common diabetes drug could stave off dementia, study finds
A common medicine used in the treatment of diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by almost a fifth, according to a new study.Research published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care journal found that thiazolidinediones, commonly known as TZDs, can increase oxygen supply to the brain.Experts review health records of 559.106 adults in the US who were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes between January 2000 and December 2019.They found that of those taking TZDs, 22 per cent were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s.Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia – an ongoing decline of brain...
Signs of dementia could be detected nine years ahead of diagnosis – new research
It may be possible to detect signs of dementia as early as nine years before diagnosis, new research suggests. The findings raise the prospect that in the future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
scitechdaily.com
How Exercise Protects Against Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease
A special issue of the journal Brain Plasticity explores research on how exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems may improve cognitive function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. A growing body of research shows that exercise can enhance brain function and delay, or even prevent, the onset of...
MedicalXpress
Association between poor sleep quality and an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's
New research has shown an association between sleep quality—less than seven hours—and Alzheimer's disease-related pathology in people without cognitive impairment. The study by an international team led by the Pasqual Maragall Foundation research center, the Barcelonaβeta Brain Research Center (BBRC), together with researchers from the University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust, was published in the journal Brain Communications on Nov. 3.
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
MedicalXpress
BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis
Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Study aims to reveal what causes Alzheimer's
A new “primary prevention” trial announced by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis aims to reveal the cause of Alzheimer’s and prevent the disease from setting in. “There is now clear evidence that the development and progressive accumulation of [amyloid beta] pathology occurs years before...
cgtlive.com
Wet AMD Gene Therapy Demonstrates Promising Safety and Efficacy in Phase 1 Trial
Among the trial’s high dose cohort, 80% of patients did not require supplemental injections for over 2 years. Adverum Biotechnologies’ investigational gene therapy ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec; ADVM-022) demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in long-term follow-up data from the phase 1 OPTIC clinical trial (NCT03748784), recently announced at the Retina Society Annual Meeting held November 2-5 in Pasadena, California.1.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover New Biomarker To Aid in Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease
Until recently, a definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) was once only possible after someone had died. However, contemporary biomarker studies have led to the development of imaging and spinal fluid tests for those still living. These tests can only monitor severe disease, differentiating advanced AD from related disorders. Scientists have now identified a biomarker that could help physicians diagnose AD earlier, as a patient transitions into mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The findings will be reported today (November 9) in the journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience.
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
Taking your blood pressure meds may reduce risk of dementia
CNN — Knowing you have higher than normal blood pressure — and taking medications daily to treat it — may be one key to avoiding dementia in later life, a new study found. Scientists already know that having high blood pressure, particularly between ages 40 and 65,...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
cohaitungchi.com
Stroke and Diabetes: What Is the Relationship?
Diabetes (also called diabetes mellitus) is a group of conditions that cause the body to be less efficient in managing levels of blood glucose (sugar). People with diabetes are at risk of having high blood glucose. Having high blood glucose levels can harm blood vessels over time. A damaged blood...
neurologylive.com
Can Patient-Reported Outcomes Improve Multiple Sclerosis DMT Selection?
By leveraging digital technologies, the single-arm ARTIOS study will provide unique and comprehensive data that may enrich treatment outcomes for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. ALTHOUGH MOST CLINICAL TRIALS of multiple sclerosis (MS) disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) have focused on reducing relapses, the phase 3b ARTIOS study (NCT04353492) differs, with a...
Comments / 0