Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State’s defense and Reser ‘juice’ combine to aid Beavers in a 38-10 pounding of California

Oregon State’s defense is one of the Pac-12′s best units this season. But it’s clear when the Beavers pull on home uniforms and play at Reser Stadium, they become magic. The Beavers’ defense gave up three points and 160 yards to California in a 38-10 win Saturday night. It was the first time since 2009 that OSU’s defense held a conference opponent to fewer than 200 yards of offense.
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon State rides its defense to a 38-10 win over California: Game at a glance

Oregon State assured itself of its second consecutive winning season after the Beavers routed California 38-10 Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. It was a complete team effort by Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12). Damien Martinez posted his fourth consecutive 100-yard game, as the freshman ran for 105 yards. Anthony Gould returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. OSU’s defense produced a season low for yardage by an opponent, holding California’s offense to 160 yards.
CORVALLIS, OR
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks 1 of 4 FBS teams to allow over 9 yards per play in multiple games

Oregon’s beleaguered defense, a woeful unit all season, cost the Ducks dearly in their loss to Washington. Washington gained 522 yards on a season-low 57 plays in a 37-34 win over Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Saturday. It was UW’s highest yards per play (9.16) since 2016 and the most yards per play by any Kalen DeBoer coached offense against an FBS opponent.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Ducks to host Utah in evening kickoff

The Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be an evening kickoff. The No. 6 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. That game and USC at UCLA were held in a six-day window by the Pac-12′s television partners.
EUGENE, OR
What Kalen DeBoer said after Washington beat Oregon Ducks

No. 25 Washington defeated No. 6 Oregon 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kalen DeBoer recapped the Huskies’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of DeBoer’s postgame press conference. KALEN DeBOER. On the significance of the win…. “I know it’s just huge. It’s about these guys...
EUGENE, OR
Jennah Isai, Oregon women’s basketball cruise past Seattle

A decided size and talent advantage wasn’t enough for Oregon to dominate the paint until the second half against Seattle. Grace VanSlooten had 16 points and Endyia Rogers and Jennah Isai each had 15 points for the No. 20 Ducks in a 90-47 women’s basketball win over the Redhawks on Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 11

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 11 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 20 of 44 for 246 yards with a touchdown and 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in 43-28 win over Kansas. Robby...
EUGENE, OR
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks lost to Washington

No. 6 Oregon was defeated by Washington 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ second loss of the season. Below is transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Our guys played the entire game, they certainly didn’t quit, they didn’t throw in...
EUGENE, OR
