Oregon State’s defense is one of the Pac-12′s best units this season. But it’s clear when the Beavers pull on home uniforms and play at Reser Stadium, they become magic. The Beavers’ defense gave up three points and 160 yards to California in a 38-10 win Saturday night. It was the first time since 2009 that OSU’s defense held a conference opponent to fewer than 200 yards of offense.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO