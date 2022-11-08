Thank you! Each time I read the editor’s apology (“Publishing Prejudice: I unreservedly apologize,” Oct. 24) and the corresponding articles which shed light on the historical racism of The Oregonian, I am grateful and hopeful for your contribution toward the shift into introspection and uncovering wider historical truths. As part of the “Reparations Team” of the Oregon Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, I’m encouraging our Lutheran siblings to uncover our unexamined historical stories, especially the “land stories” under our churches. Who cared for the land for thousands of years before white settlers arrived and built in the 1800 and 1900s? Who was land taken from? Which groups had access to that stolen land? Which neighboring groups were “removed” in ongoing layers of history? How do people of faith respond to these stories? Is it possible that we have all suffered, unable to be our best selves when caught in systems that sustain oppression? Thank you for your truth-telling in this liberation movement. Debi Stromberg, Milwaukie.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO