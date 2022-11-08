Read full article on original website
Readers respond: What low test scores look like
Much has been written about Oregon’s low test scores recently, (“Oregon school performance craters relative to national averages, elementary and middle school math scores rank 6th worst in U.S.,” Oct. 24). As a 20-year middle school educator, I wanted to provide some examples of what that really means for our students.
Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely
McLain represents Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius in the Oregon House. Beyer represents Springfield in the Oregon Senate. Both are Democrats and serve as co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. It’s no secret – Portland is in a jam. The region is ranked 11th worst in...
Wyoming claims new world record for longest beard chain
Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.
When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns
Backers of Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 declared a major victory this week, but uncertainty lies ahead with months of legal wrangling and rule-making likely to delay the start well into next year, if ever. State police, lawmakers and proponents must write the regulations for the state’s first-ever permits...
Democrats keep control of Senate as Catherine Cortez Masto wins in Nevada
Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez...
How to continue to get Parade, other bonus content in The Sunday Oregonian eNewspaper
Readers who wish to continue to read Parade after Nov. 13, 2022, need to activate their eNewspaper account. If you subscribe to The Oregonian and pay us directly, you have access at no added cost. Here’s what to do:. 1. Go to enewsPO.oregonlive.com. 2. Click on Sign In (upper...
Oregon wolves: Sink your fangs into 9 graphics that explore where they roam, live and die
Oregon’s wolf population is growing slowly with 175 wolves documented by state wildlife officials in 2021. Gray wolves, which can be all sorts of colors from snow white to jet black, were once common across Oregon but were eradicated by the 1940s due to government sponsored bounties and the negative sentiment towards the canid widely held across the west. That sentiment is still alive, and poaching has been on the rise in recent years.
What TV channel is Rams vs Cardinals today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Los Angeles vs Arizona online (11/13/2022)
Backup quarterbacks John Wolford and Colt McCoy will likely start when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during NFL Week 10. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and Kyler Murray (hamstring) is doubtful to play for Arizona. This NFC West matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, November 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
New York Giants vs Houston Texans free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/13/2022)
Daniel Jones and the New York Giants look to stay hot when they host Davis Mills and the Houston Texans in NFL Week 10. Jones has completed 128 passes without throwing an INT. Houston is the NFL’s only team with one win. This interconference contest kicks off on Sunday, November 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Oregon State to develop new rechargeable battery
A research team led by Oregon State University is planning to develop a new rechargeable battery that could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals like nickel and lithium and accelerate the clean energy transition. The U.S. Department of Energy awarded OSU $3 million to explore the...
Democrats score congressional victories in SW Washington, elsewhere in state
Democrats won a second key House race in Washington state Saturday — an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
Need for housing exceeds all boundaries: Steve Duin column
When Tina Kotek first campaigned for a statewide emergency declaration to deal with Oregon’s homeless crisis, she pitched zoning changes, navigation centers, $100 million for shelter expansion, and, of course, a new commission. “I think we just have to step up and do something more dramatic,” Kotek said, having...
Dates, start times and venues set for semifinals of Oregon Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A football playoffs
The state semifinals for all of Oregon’s high school football classifications are set and will be played this upcoming week. The state championship games will be played on Nov. 26 for the smaller schools, except for the 1A (6-man) game which will be on Nov. 19. Take a look...
Readers respond: The cost of free political speech
Oregon’s three-way governor’s race alone blew $64.8 million. (“Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race, fending off strongest Republican bid in a decade,” Nov. 9) State and federal elections devoured $16.7 billion. Yet not a single square foot of affordable housing has been added, no energy saving project completed, no food security gained, no war halted, no climate disaster averted.
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon’s 5th District seat in Congress, flipping longtime Democratic seat red
Republicans have flipped Oregon’s pivotal 5th District seat in Congress, with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in a race flooded with out-of-state GOP spending. That means Republicans will at least double their number of Oregon’s seats in the U.S. House, with Chavez-DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy...
Readers respond: Apology part of liberation
Thank you! Each time I read the editor’s apology (“Publishing Prejudice: I unreservedly apologize,” Oct. 24) and the corresponding articles which shed light on the historical racism of The Oregonian, I am grateful and hopeful for your contribution toward the shift into introspection and uncovering wider historical truths. As part of the “Reparations Team” of the Oregon Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, I’m encouraging our Lutheran siblings to uncover our unexamined historical stories, especially the “land stories” under our churches. Who cared for the land for thousands of years before white settlers arrived and built in the 1800 and 1900s? Who was land taken from? Which groups had access to that stolen land? Which neighboring groups were “removed” in ongoing layers of history? How do people of faith respond to these stories? Is it possible that we have all suffered, unable to be our best selves when caught in systems that sustain oppression? Thank you for your truth-telling in this liberation movement. Debi Stromberg, Milwaukie.
Boys soccer: Oregon Episcopal holds on for 2-1 win over McLoughlin, Class 3A/2A/1A state title
They may have needed some late-game defense to get it sealed, but the Oregon Episcopal School boys soccer team is leaving Saturday night with a state championship after beating McLoughlin 2-1 on Saturday night in the OSAA Class 3A/2A/1A title game. “It kind of felt like a storybook ending,” Aardvark...
