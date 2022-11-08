ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
ROCHESTER, MN
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
ROCHESTER, MN
Bite Down on This! List of Rochester Restaurants from A to Z

One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rural Southeast Rochester Fire Torches Shed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire in rural southeast Rochester torched a shed Tuesday night. A Rochester Fire Department news release indicates crews responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 40th St. Southeast around 11:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported coming home from dinner at a neighbor’s house to find his woodshed that housed a home wood burner and a large amount of firewood had started on fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
Deer Hunts Underway at Olmsted County Parks

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The firearm deer season is underway in Minnesota and in two parks in Olmsted County. Chester Woods Park closed Thursday and will remain shuttered to the public through Sunday for the Disabled American Veteran (DAV) shotgun deer hunt. The county park between Rochester and Eyota is also scheduled to be closed from November 19-November 27 for a shotgun deer hunt featuring 40 hunters who were granted permission to hunt the grounds through a lottery drawing.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14

Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
LEWISTON, MN
Check Out 11 Of The Best Stores In Rochester To Find Winter Gear

Not sure if you heard the news or not BUT snow is supposed to start falling soon in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Right now, a good chunk of parents are also starting to panic because they know that their kids' boots, coats, and snow pants have zero chance of fitting again this year. One of my own kids shot up about 5 inches so trust me, I'm in the same boat! And once that first snowflake falls it will be a mad dash to all the stores to try to find warm gear to stay warm.
ROCHESTER, MN
What Happens When You’re ‘Minnesota Nice’ at a Busy Intersection

We're fairly easy-going here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? 'Minnesota Nice' is a real thing-- but it doesn't have any place at this busy Rochester intersection. While this phenomenon could likely take place at several Rochester intersections, I'm specifically talking the intersection of 9th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive-- adjacent to the Kwik Trip, just off Highway 14.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
ROCHESTER, MN
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
AUSTIN, MN
Minnesota Greenhouse Expanding Into Cucumbers

OWATONNA (WJON News) - A Minnesota-based fresh vegetable grower is expanding into another crop. Bushel Boy, the Owatonna-based grower of fresh tomatoes and strawberries is expanding its lineup to include cucumbers. Bushel Boy began 32 years ago producing tomatoes for upper Midwest markets. Two years ago, they started growing strawberries...
OWATONNA, MN
Rochester Man Accused of Brandishing Gun, Making Threat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man accused of brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot the brother of a woman he allegedly struck. Charges filed Thursday say 27-year-old Liban Abdullahi struck a woman he has an unborn child with in the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Accused of Having Loaded Gun at Rochester Fleet Farm Appears in Court

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Rochester Fleet Farm store made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 25-year-old Logan Johnson was set at $100,000. He was formally charged with a felony firearm violation after police allegedly recovered a loaded handgun from a backpack that Johnson left behind at the store after he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and active arrest warrants.
ROCHESTER, MN
Statewide DFL Candidates Sweep Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- DFL candidates for statewide office won all of their races in Tuesday’s election. Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha also got more votes than their GOP challengers in Olmsted County. The unofficial vote totals are available on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website:
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
