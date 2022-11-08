Read full article on original website
Michael Symon Says Restaurant Psychics 'Melted' His Brain
Michael Symon isn't one to stay quiet about what he believes in, and what he doesn't. This is clearly reflected in the way he operates his businesses. For example, per Eater, the celebrity chef banned former President Donald Trump from eating at his restaurants, a move he has been quite vocal about. So when he announced that his Las Vegas location of Mabel's BBQ would be hosting three psychics on November 10, he might have surprised some fans.
The All-Too-Real Restaurant Nightmare In Bobby Flay's Christmas Movie
You heard the song: It's the most wonderful time of year. That is to say, the time of year when our Bobby Flay meter goes from "Sou-flay" to "Flay-ming hot," with all the Christmas content that the chef will be putting out in 2022. If you find yourself constantly flicking between a Hallmark Christmas movie and a cooking show, or if your TV gets mad because it can't record "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Beat Bobby Flay" and a rerun of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" all at once ... dear reader, have we got good news for you.
Bobby Flay Adds A Controversial Ingredient To His Tomato Sauce
American cuisine is a melting pot of recipes from far and wide. While we have our own foods like cheeseburgers and lobster rolls (via Chicago Tribune), we also borrow a lot from other cultures. One such culture is Italy, whose pizza alone is so popular that Americans consume "approximately 3 billion" of them per year (via ThePizzaCalc). But Italians, nonnas, in particular, are very picky about authenticity. Are Americans making and serving these foods right?
Stanley Tucci Thinks Only One Cocktail Really Matters
Stanley Tucci is a beloved, multi-award-winning actor and filmmaker with a decades-long career in the entertainment industry. Some of his most famous roles include Italian restaurant manager Secondo in "Big Night," fashion magazine art director Nigel in 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada," and Master of Ceremonies Caesar Flickerman in "The Hunger Games" series (per IMDb).
TikTok Is In Awe Of David Dobriks's New Pizza Shop Dance Party Feature
Vlogger and TikToker David Dobrik didn't make a name for himself as a food celebrity, though he did test a trick for stacking McFlurries on other McDonald's cups in a TikTok that went viral. There was also the time when he and his Vlog Squad got a giant pizza that could fit on top of a Smart car but not inside it (via YouTube). But his love of pizza might be even bigger.
The Shark Tank Shark Who Made Food With Kelly Clarkson And Kathy Bates
The sharks of "Shark Tank" are, without a doubt, a very talented ensemble. Teeming with business know-how, intelligence, charisma, and entrepreneurial spirit, they seem to have it all. But can they cook?. According to a 2005 article by The New York Times, Mark Cuban refused to have a private chef....
Prue Leith 'Became Public Enemy No. 1' After Her Kitten Drowning Fiasco
We're eagerly awaiting the Season 13 finale of the beloved "The Great British Bake Off," wondering which remaining contestant, Abdul, Sandro, or Syabira, will be this year's finalists. The latest season of this wholesome baking show brought back presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, along with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Angry Orchard Cider Launches Thanksgiving Boozy Baked Apple Pies In New Collab
Is there a better way to ring in the holiday season than with a hot and fresh slice of pie? After a filling meal, pie remains one of America's favorite Thanksgiving desserts. Real Simple notes that pumpkin pie takes the number one spot for most popular fall pie, while apple pie came in at a strong second place. Apple pie is the perfect fall pie because apples are in peak season between August and December (per Ask the Food Geek). While you can make a homemade pie in the oven or even in an air fryer, store-bought pies can be a great timesaver — especially if you're hosting a holiday meal.
Ree Drummond Is Weak For Pumpkins Like The Rest Of Us
Unless you have a ranch, a successful cooking program on television, five kids, a bunch of dogs, countless cows, and a husband you refer to by his cigarette-ad-campaign nickname, you might not feel you have much in common with Ree Drummond. The Pioneer Woman has nevertheless made a career out...
Hell's Kitchen's Alumni Wedding Was Almost More Sickness Than Health
Chef Trenton Garvey, the Season 20 winner of "Hell's Kitchen," who went on to become the head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak (per Las Vegas Magazine) is back in the studio kitchen. Fans of the show will recall Garvey proposed to his then-girlfriend Macee after "he was chosen as the winner," according to Fox4. In Season 21, Episode 6, the couple returned for another surprise, this time to get married! HexClad Cookware, which has been featured on the show (via Forbes) teased a clip of a smiling Garvey and his bride-to-be walking down the aisle in a Twitter post, with the caption, "Never thought I'd see a #HellsKitchen wedding."
Aldi's 2022 Christmas Commercial Hilariously Spoofs Home Alone
It's almost time to immerse yourself into the holiday season with your favorite Christmas movies. It's highly likely that one of these will be "Home Alone," the John Hughes film that starred the precocious Macaulay Culkin as a child accidentally left at home by himself while his family traveled abroad. It makes sense that this would be part of your festive viewing as it's a perennial American favorite.
