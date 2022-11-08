Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates injury status of Casey Thompson, outlook for final 2 games of 2022
Mickey Joseph provided an update on starting QB Casey Thompson on Saturday, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. It’s not the greatest news for the Cornhuskers, as the head coach stated that Thompson still has nerve damage in his pinky finger and will remain a day-to-day decision. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska has relied on Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers to cover the QB position.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph gives one-word response when asked how Nebraska can narrow gap between top B1G teams
Mickey Joseph is concerned about the future of Nebraska, especially in the recruiting field. After the 34-3 road loss to No. 3 Michigan, coach Joseph talked about how Nebraska needs to recruit more efficiently and close the gap with B1G teams like Ohio State and Michigan. “Recruiting. We have to...
saturdaytradition.com
Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan
Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan recovers wild fumble by Ronnie Bell for TD vs. Nebraska
Michigan nearly had a disaster on one play in the 4th quarter. Then, Andrel Anthony came to the rescue at the bottom of the pile. Looking to put things firmly out of reach against Nebraska, JJ McCarthy found Ronnie Bell on a pass near the sideline. After slamming on the brakes and regaining his footing, Bell began to work his way downfield against the Huskers.
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple hit, injured on Nebraska sideline during game vs. Michigan
Mark Whipple was drilled and took a hard hit during Saturday’s game for Nebraska. Facing Michigan in Ann Arbor, Whipple was seen getting hit and leveled in his left knee as Wolverine receiver AJ Henning came flying out of bounds. Whipple was seen down on the field for a...
Christopherson: Back to the place never left – but hopefully soon with an Alberts quote in mind
NEAR ANN ARBOR, Mich.– Back to the scene of rock bottom. Or did we ever leave? Are Husker faithful stuck in a really bad episode of “Quantum Leap” and Scott Bakula just hasn’t shown up yet with Ziggy to correct this sour milk on a skunk’s mustache portion of Nebraska football history? That would almost make more sense than the reality of it.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan unveils uniform combo for Week 11 meeting with Nebraska in Ann Arbor
Michigan posted on social media this weekend’s uniforms for their match up against Nebraska. Michigan will be looking to remain undefeated and move to 10-0 on the year this Saturday. Michigan will be donning all-blue uniforms for the Nebraska game. The team posted about the news from the Michigan...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
Nebraska starts quickly, finishes off Omaha
C.J. Wilcher scored 21 points to lead host Nebraska to a 75-61 home win over in-state foe Omaha on Thursday
Huskers Harness Huskies in 79-48 Victory
No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball is 2-0 with a date at No. 21 Creighton next
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor
Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
WOWT
High school football semifinals: Gretna knocks off Creighton Prep to return to Class A final
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Teams punched their tickets to the state championship tonight. In Class A and B, it will be a battle of the top two teams, as the number one and two seeds prevailed in their semifinal match ups. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action. Grand...
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
