Michigan nearly had a disaster on one play in the 4th quarter. Then, Andrel Anthony came to the rescue at the bottom of the pile. Looking to put things firmly out of reach against Nebraska, JJ McCarthy found Ronnie Bell on a pass near the sideline. After slamming on the brakes and regaining his footing, Bell began to work his way downfield against the Huskers.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO