Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph updates injury status of Casey Thompson, outlook for final 2 games of 2022

Mickey Joseph provided an update on starting QB Casey Thompson on Saturday, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. It’s not the greatest news for the Cornhuskers, as the head coach stated that Thompson still has nerve damage in his pinky finger and will remain a day-to-day decision. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska has relied on Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers to cover the QB position.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan

Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan recovers wild fumble by Ronnie Bell for TD vs. Nebraska

Michigan nearly had a disaster on one play in the 4th quarter. Then, Andrel Anthony came to the rescue at the bottom of the pile. Looking to put things firmly out of reach against Nebraska, JJ McCarthy found Ronnie Bell on a pass near the sideline. After slamming on the brakes and regaining his footing, Bell began to work his way downfield against the Huskers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1011now.com

Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights

Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
LINCOLN, NE

