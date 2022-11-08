Read full article on original website
WOWT
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
kfornow.com
Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury
(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
klkntv.com
Fight between siblings leads to threats with a loaded gun, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after fighting his brother and pointing a gun at people in his home, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to a home near 53rd Street and Old Cheney Road just after 3 a.m. on a report of two siblings fighting.
WOWT
UPDATE: LPD says one person has life-threatening injuries after Saturday morning crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a serious crash in east Lincoln that left one person in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 70th & O around 2:15 a.m. early Saturday morning. In a press release, LPD says that an eastbound...
1011now.com
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
WOWT
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
klkntv.com
Convicted murderer caught in Lincoln after rear-ending a semi, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a convicted murderer facing the possibility of life imprisonment is back in custody after he hit a semi. Christopher Manzer went to work on Wednesday and then didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Accused Of Pointing Loaded Gun At Brother During Fight
A 19 year old Lincoln man is facing gun and terroristic threat charges after getting into a fight with his brother just after 3:00 this morning at their home near 53rd and Old Cheney. “The caller advised 19-year-old Christian Furtwangler had grabbed a firearm, loaded it, and pointed it at...
1011now.com
Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
iheart.com
Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle
(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
1011now.com
LFR faces the elements, obstacles during two-alarm house fire Sunday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue had their hands full battling a two-alarm house fire in the south-central part of the city Sunday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m., east of 40th & A Streets. Crist says that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so. Crist said that further investigating revealed more fire in the basement, which crews then had to go and extinguish, as well. Once that part of the fire was discovered, additional crews were called in to assist with fighting the flames.
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Arrested After I-80 Pursuit
A 30 year old Lincoln woman was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after a pursuit involving the Nebraska State Patrol. Investigators say at around 5:00 p.m. a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near the north 27th Street exit.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested after threatening to kill driver in road rage incident, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill another driver, Lincoln Police say. The road rage was reported around 8 a.m., when the victim told police that he was threatened at a northwest Lincoln gas station. The 25-year-old man said he was driving on...
WOWT
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
1011now.com
Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
WOWT
Omaha body shop overwhelmed with heavily damaged cars, increased collisions to blame
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seas of cars at Dingman’s Collision Center are still left to work on and the majority are heavily damaged. Sean Ford is the manager at Dingman’s. He says his shop hasn’t seen something like this in 30 years. “It’s been an increased volume...
