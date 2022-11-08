Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Animal Services Releases New Monthly Data Report
Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) has unveiled a new, in-depth data report summarizing operations for October 2022. This report compares animal shelter operations between 2021 and 2022 to give community members a thorough understanding of changes in animal intakes, adoptions, foster care, transfers to partnering agencies, and animal control officer calls. With a renewed commitment to providing the highest level of animal care and keeping community stakeholders informed, the SBCAS team will be sharing this new data report monthly along with a summary of major highlights from the Animal Services Director.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Man Arrested for Attempting to Kidnap Carpinteria Child
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Santa Barbara man for an attempted kidnapping that occurred earlier in the week. On Tuesday, November 9, 2022, Community Resource Deputy (CRD) Bryan Dickey was notified by Carpinteria Middle School staff of a kidnapping incident that had occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2022, in the 5500-block of Carpinteria Avenue near the entrance to the bicycle path. CRD Dickey spoke with the female juvenile reporting party who provided a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three Arrested and One Injured in Lompoc Shooting
On 11/10/22, at about 11:53 am, the Lompoc Police Department received several phone calls regarding multiple shots being fired around the 600 block North Fourth Street. When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old male with a non-life-threatening injury. The male victim was transported to the hospital for medical attention. Through...
Santa Barbara Edhat
"Conception" Captain Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Boat Fire
The captain of the Conception dive boat pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people trapped below deck three years ago off the coast of Santa Barbara. This is the second time Captain Jerry Boylan, 68 of Santa Barbara, pleaded not guilty in federal court, although a new indictment last month alleges Boylan conducted a series of failures and abandoning his ship, which constituted “misconduct, gross negligence, and inattention to his duties” and led to the deaths of 34 victims on September 2, 2019.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Community Center Update
There are big changes in store over the next year for the nearly 100-year-old Goleta Community Center (GCC). Located at 5679 Hollister Avenue in Old Town, two of the biggest rooms in the city-owned building have been closed since January of 2021 due to seismic concerns. The City will assume direct management of the city-owned building in January of 2023 and plans to immediately begin a seismic retrofit construction program. The goal is to re-open the full facility for community use by summer 2023.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Joint Firefighter Training at UCSB Sedgwick Reserve
For the first time in Southern California history, 50 firefighters and “firelighters” from throughout California, other States and Canada are joining forces in Santa Barbara County to hold a Prescribed Fire Training Exchange November 12-19th. Prescribed Fire Training Exchanges (TREX), first came to Northern California in 2013, and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Kindness of a Child
I was at Shipwreck Park in Santa Barbara on Veteran's Day with my husband Tom and twin grandsons Ethan & Ellis. When we were ready to leave, Tom took some of our things and said he would bring the car up so. we didn't have to cross busy Cabrillo Blvd....
Santa Barbara Edhat
County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs
The Planning and Development Department invites the public to review the proposed zoning interactive map (available here) and attend upcoming workshops on County housing needs and opportunities. The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer's Raises Over $135K
Nearly 450 area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Santa Barbara on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The event raised more than $135,000 to fund research and free local services throughout the Central Coast, including support groups, education programs, care consultations and a 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) in both English and Spanish.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Diwali Festival of Lights Celebration
Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Lights celebration. Similar to the Jewish Festival of Lights called Hanukkah. A celebration of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Such festivals are common in the dark time of winter. Diwali originated in the Hindu religion, but it is also celebrated by Jains and Sikhs and some Buddhists.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Releases Latest Birth Data and Findings
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has analyzed local birth data from 2017 through 2021 through a survey of birth certificates in Santa Barbara County and has compiled a report highlighting key findings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, birth rate is one of the most important determinants of population growth, potentially impacting policy decisions about the health system, education, and economy. Reporting on birth data is an essential component of understanding the health of residents.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Ynez Public Official Identified as January 6th Insurrectionist
A Santa Ynez public official and her husband have been identified as being part of a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Independent's Tyler Hayden published the story on Wednesday depicting photos of Karen and Robert Jones inside the U.S. Capitol as part of the pro-Trump insurrection to stop the certification of Joe Biden's legitimate presidential election win.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Arlington Theatre to Host FREE World Cup 2022 Watch Parties
The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State Street in Santa Barbara, will host live watch parties of the 2022 World Cup on the big screen. Admission is free. The Arlington theatre is opening its doors to the community to invite them to watch the World Cup games for free on the big screen. Families are encouraged to come out to cheer on their favorite teams and experience the games in a fan filled setting. The concession counter and the bars will be open for guests to enjoy food and beverages while watching the games. Fans can get updates by visiting the Arlington Theatre’s website at www.ArlingtonTheatreSB.com.
