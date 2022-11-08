The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State Street in Santa Barbara, will host live watch parties of the 2022 World Cup on the big screen. Admission is free. The Arlington theatre is opening its doors to the community to invite them to watch the World Cup games for free on the big screen. Families are encouraged to come out to cheer on their favorite teams and experience the games in a fan filled setting. The concession counter and the bars will be open for guests to enjoy food and beverages while watching the games. Fans can get updates by visiting the Arlington Theatre’s website at www.ArlingtonTheatreSB.com.

