Idaho Falls, ID

Big & Rich will be first concert at Mountain America Center this month. Here’s when tickets go on sale.

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 5 days ago
eastidahonews.com

Community invited to Sunday interfaith event in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – People of all faiths are invited to a special worship service in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The Idaho Falls Interfaith Council, which consists of representatives from nine different religions, is hosting a Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. on the top floor of the Colonial Theater in the Hartwell Room.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls’ War Bonnet Round Up voted 2022’s best medium-sized rodeo in state

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit. Members of the City of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee were present Saturday to receive the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah. The award recognizes Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo’s standing as Idaho’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mountain snow east of Rexburg a great time to look for animals moving to the lower hills

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. On Tuesday morning, we woke up to three inches of snow on the ground with more falling. It wasn’t long before the snow turned to rain and then it quit. But I could see it was still snowing in the mountains east of Rexburg. It was time to look for animals moving from the high country to the lower hills, so I headed for the Moody Creek area to try to get to the Big Hole Mountains.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

EV fast chargers being deployed at local utility company next year

ASHTON – Fall River Electric Cooperative is blazing a trail in eastern Idaho toward providing co-op members and the traveling public access to electric vehicle fast chargers in some of the most famous mountain landscapes, and vast swaths of protected wilderness and outdoor recreation areas adjacent to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.
ASHTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Grizzly sow and cubs put down in Tetonia

TETONIA – On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there...
TETONIA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello police asking for donations to give a bird to those in need this Thanksgiving

POCATELLO – Last year, the Pocatello Police Department raised over $10,000 and with the help of the community, donated around 120 turkeys. This is the fourth year PPD has sponsored its “Give the Cops a Bird” program, where PPD collects frozen turkeys and/or donations. All proceeds go directly to the Pocatello branch of The Idaho Foodbank to help feed families in need this Thanksgiving.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local communities recognizing nurse practitioners next week

POCATELLO — By joint proclamation, mayors Brian Blad and Kevin England declare the week of Nov. 14 Nurse Practitioner Week in Pocatello and Chubbuck. From inside the Beckley Nursing Building on the Idaho State University campus, Blad and England applauded the work of nurse practitioners through personal anecdotes. At the same time, they thanked several students in attendance who are months away from joining those ranks.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho grant provides vital learning equipment for ISU students

POCATELLO — Idaho State University students will continue to train with state-of-the-art equipment thanks to a $1.6 million grant awarded to the Idaho State University College of Technology. The Leading Idaho Grant is part of Governor Brad Little’s plan to expand and modernize career technical education in Idaho.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Madison High School honors veterans with special program

REXBURG — There’s something special about Veterans Day. It’s a time to honor those in our community who put their ownlives on the line to serve in the military — those still with us and those no longer with us. Friday morning, the Madison High School...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

4 people hospitalized in early morning collision near Pocatello

POCATELLO – Four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early Saturday morning. A news release from Idaho State Police says the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 38-year-old American Falls man, whose name was not released, was traveling eastbound...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Officers on scene of crash after vehicle drives up on multiple lawns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is on the scene of a car crash near Community Park in Idaho Falls. Police are responding and investigating the circumstances of a single-car crash on the 1100 block of Mojave Street. The vehicle ended up driving on multiple lawns. Officers...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Boil order issued for Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – A boil water order has been issued throughout the City of Blackfoot after multiple routine water samples came back positive for E. coli. Officials warn residents living in that area not to drink the water without boiling it first. The boil advisory is not in response to...
BLACKFOOT, ID

