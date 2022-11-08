Big & Rich will be first concert at Mountain America Center this month. Here’s when tickets go on sale.

Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Community invited to Sunday interfaith event in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – People of all faiths are invited to a special worship service in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The Idaho Falls Interfaith Council, which consists of representatives from nine different religions, is hosting a Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. on the top floor of the Colonial Theater in the Hartwell Room.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls’ War Bonnet Round Up voted 2022’s best medium-sized rodeo in state
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit. Members of the City of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee were present Saturday to receive the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah. The award recognizes Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo’s standing as Idaho’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pie Hole is serving up hot New York-style pizza by the slice
IDAHO FALLS – There are few things better in this world than a cheesy, hot slice of pizza to shove in your pie hole. That is exactly what Pie Hole in downtown Idaho Falls is serving up from 11 a.m. until the wee hours of the morning. “We opened...
eastidahonews.com
Mountain snow east of Rexburg a great time to look for animals moving to the lower hills
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. On Tuesday morning, we woke up to three inches of snow on the ground with more falling. It wasn’t long before the snow turned to rain and then it quit. But I could see it was still snowing in the mountains east of Rexburg. It was time to look for animals moving from the high country to the lower hills, so I headed for the Moody Creek area to try to get to the Big Hole Mountains.
eastidahonews.com
EV fast chargers being deployed at local utility company next year
ASHTON – Fall River Electric Cooperative is blazing a trail in eastern Idaho toward providing co-op members and the traveling public access to electric vehicle fast chargers in some of the most famous mountain landscapes, and vast swaths of protected wilderness and outdoor recreation areas adjacent to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.
eastidahonews.com
Grizzly sow and cubs put down in Tetonia
TETONIA – On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there...
eastidahonews.com
Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
eastidahonews.com
Mom serving overseas for a year surprises daughter at school in this unforgettable Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Sgt. Erin Sakelaris has been deployed with the Idaho National Guard in Kuwait for the past year. Her husband Josh and...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello police asking for donations to give a bird to those in need this Thanksgiving
POCATELLO – Last year, the Pocatello Police Department raised over $10,000 and with the help of the community, donated around 120 turkeys. This is the fourth year PPD has sponsored its “Give the Cops a Bird” program, where PPD collects frozen turkeys and/or donations. All proceeds go directly to the Pocatello branch of The Idaho Foodbank to help feed families in need this Thanksgiving.
eastidahonews.com
Rocky Mountain loses heartbreaker to Rigby in an instant classic in the 5A semi-finals
MERIDIAN (KIVI) – The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies and the Rigby Trojans have won the last four 5A Idaho state football championships. These two teams met in the semi-finals and the game lived up to the hype. Rigby held on in a back and forth game to upend the Grizzlies...
eastidahonews.com
Local communities recognizing nurse practitioners next week
POCATELLO — By joint proclamation, mayors Brian Blad and Kevin England declare the week of Nov. 14 Nurse Practitioner Week in Pocatello and Chubbuck. From inside the Beckley Nursing Building on the Idaho State University campus, Blad and England applauded the work of nurse practitioners through personal anecdotes. At the same time, they thanked several students in attendance who are months away from joining those ranks.
eastidahonews.com
Hope Lutheran students celebrate and learn from veterans during special concert
IDAHO FALLS – Hope Lutheran Church and School celebrated Veterans Day this year with a children’s concert dedicated to local members of the military. Elementary students invited local veterans to celebrate with them as they sang songs, played instruments and told the audience about what America means to them.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho grant provides vital learning equipment for ISU students
POCATELLO — Idaho State University students will continue to train with state-of-the-art equipment thanks to a $1.6 million grant awarded to the Idaho State University College of Technology. The Leading Idaho Grant is part of Governor Brad Little’s plan to expand and modernize career technical education in Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Madison High School honors veterans with special program
REXBURG — There’s something special about Veterans Day. It’s a time to honor those in our community who put their ownlives on the line to serve in the military — those still with us and those no longer with us. Friday morning, the Madison High School...
eastidahonews.com
New Safety Prevention and Resource Center will help support youth and their families
IDAHO FALLS – Community Youth in Action and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Safety Prevention and Resource Center Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting and open house. The goal of the building at 554 4th Street is to “foster and create healthy relationships to...
eastidahonews.com
MANHUNT: US Marshals looking for ‘dangerous’ fugitive in eastern Idaho
IDAHO – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive known to frequent eastern Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation. Zazweta was recently seen in Pocatello but is known to frequent Idaho Falls. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Zazweta “has a...
eastidahonews.com
4 people hospitalized in early morning collision near Pocatello
POCATELLO – Four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early Saturday morning. A news release from Idaho State Police says the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 38-year-old American Falls man, whose name was not released, was traveling eastbound...
eastidahonews.com
Officers on scene of crash after vehicle drives up on multiple lawns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is on the scene of a car crash near Community Park in Idaho Falls. Police are responding and investigating the circumstances of a single-car crash on the 1100 block of Mojave Street. The vehicle ended up driving on multiple lawns. Officers...
eastidahonews.com
Ashton couple gets to keep temporary disability ramp for one year after public hearing
ASHTON — A local couple will be able to keep a temporary disability ramp outside their home for the next year after it was originally denied because it didn’t meet city code. What happened. Karon Robertson and her husband, George, live in Ashton. Karon said her husband has...
eastidahonews.com
Boil order issued for Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – A boil water order has been issued throughout the City of Blackfoot after multiple routine water samples came back positive for E. coli. Officials warn residents living in that area not to drink the water without boiling it first. The boil advisory is not in response to...
Comments / 0