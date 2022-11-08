Astros World Series Win Scores 12.5M Total Viewers, Slips Nearly 2M From Last Year’s Game 6 Audience

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series on Fox to an audience of about 12.5 million people, according to live + same-day Nielsen data.

On Saturday, the six-game series came to an end with a 4-1 victory for the Astros, who secured their second championship title in franchise history with the win. Among the 18-49 demographic, the game scored 3.8 million total viewers and a 2.9 rating.

While it’s still an impressive number for Fox , the final game’s viewership was actually down quite significantly compared to last year, when 14.3 million people watched the Atlanta Braves beat the Astros in a 7-0 game. In the demo, Game 6 of the 2021 World Series had a 3.5 rating, securing an audience of about 4.5 million demo viewers.

This year’s World Series schedule was shifted after a rainout on Halloween pushed Game 3 to Tuesday. That set Game 6, which was originally set for Friday, against some strong competition from college football during its new Saturday primetime slot. For comparison, last year’s Game 6 was played on a Tuesday.

Despite a dip in viewership for the final game, the 2022 World Series actually remained steady in average viewers year-over-year. The average across all six games for both years was about 11.8 million viewers.

In 2021, viewership fluctuated drastically from game to game. The most-watched of the series was Game 6, and Game 5 drew a nice lead in with 13.6 million total viewers. But Game 2 hit a low of 10.2 million total viewers, and it was one of three games that couldn’t manage to secure over 11 million viewers.

That wasn’t a problem this year. The lowest viewership of the 2022 World Series was also Game 2 with 10.8 million, but it was the only game to drop below 11 million. The most-watched game of 2022 was actually Game 5, with 12.8 million total viewers after the competition began to heat up when the Astros tied things up with a Game 4 win.

Here’s how this year’s World Series games stacked up to last year in total viewers: