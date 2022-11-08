All-You-Can-Eat 'Pizza Hut' Buffet in Sydney Makes Us So Nostalgic

We really do miss the good old days.

Do you remember packing into the family station wagon or minivan for a trip to Pizza Hut? We remember it well because it was one of the best places for a family dinner. If you want to see where you can recapture those memories, stick around for today’s post.

TikTok content creator @johnfredrie shared footage of his trip to a Pizza Hut Buffet in Sydney, Australia. All we can say is wow. We really do miss the good old days.

Watching this video felt like a trip to the past. The pizza, pasta, bread sticks, soft serve, and Jell-O make this place awesome. We wish all the Pizza Hut still looked like this one. There’s a sense of nostalgia and wholeness to the Pizza Hut buffet. It gets you excited to create a perfectly unique plate to devour. If we had the opportunity to visit this location in Sydney, we would be on the next flight.

The Pizza Hut buffet in Sydney is really a cool-looking eatery. Let’s see how the TikTok viewers reacted to it. User @user7654685740091 said, “It's like a person who keeps an old car in perfect condition.” @Twat wrote, “It’s like a pizza-themed Sizzlers.” @WhatBarlow exclaimed, “Wow! I remember going to one as a kid in Canada! Didn't know that existed anywhere still! And I'm in Sydney currently! Must go!” @D joked, “The height of fine dining in the 90s. We're so spoiled these days. LOL.”

