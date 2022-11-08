Lafayette man, 73, dies from injuries in fight on Halloween
LAFAYETTE — A homicide investigation is underway after a 73-year-old man died from injuries he suffered during a fight on Halloween, police say.
The man, Mark Belange, was involved in a "physical altercation" on Oct. 31 outside his home in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue and died Saturday, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
His death was ruled a homicide, according to police.
Police did not provide additional information.
The police department asked that anyone with more information contact its officers at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times
Comments / 3