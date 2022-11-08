UPDATE: Omaha Police officer cited for criminal mischief

UPDATE 11/11/2022:

The Omaha Police Department says, after consulting with the city attorney's office, Officer William Klees was cited for Criminal Mischief on Tuesday in connection to an incident that happened on Nov. 6 when he was off duty.

Klees is accused of throwing trash on a neighbor's car. He'll be interviewed by the department's Internal Affairs Unit on Monday, say police.

PREVIOUS:

The Omaha Police Department says it is aware of an incident that happened on Nov. 6 and allegedly involves one of its officers while off-duty.

Authorities say it involves Ofc. William Klees, a uniform patrol officer, who has been on the force since 2016. A police incident report lists criminal mischief under $500 as the alleged offense.

In the incident report, the alleged victim, a 25-year-old woman, told police that a man who lives in her building had been throwing trash on her car. She said, according to the report, that she confronted the man after she observed him throw trash on her vehicle. He eventually walked back into his apartment.

The police report says that the victim recorded video of the incident which was reviewed by responding officers.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has authorized an internal investigation into the incident. Klees is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .