ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin Gateway, MT

Gallatin Gateway heads Back to the Future for fun

By Matt Elwell
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRdED_0j3CTKo500

GALLATIN GATEWAY — After a couple of years away because of COVID, the Willing Workers Ladies Aid (WWLA) in Gallatin Gateway are ready to entertain you once again with a fun community play called "Back To The Future" at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center.

The community celebration and fundraiser have been around for nearly 50 years, and this year’s adaptation of the classic Michael J Fox movie will feature some of the iconic landmarks of Gallatin Gateway. The fundraiser directly benefits WWLA and the community center. That includes upkeep of the community center, scholarships, and support for the Gallatin Gateway School programs among other activities.

The event also includes a live and silent auction with some great items which include rustic handmade furniture and a week of nights in Big Sky worth over $8,000. Appetizers and drinks will be available throughout the evening.

The doors open at 6 PM and the play starts at 7 PM. Admission is a flat $10 per person. The play will be at the Gateway Community Center at 145 Mill Street in Gallatin Gateway! Get there early and enjoy a fun family evening. You can drive to Gallatin Gateway, but remember where you are going… you won’t need roads.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBZK News

Belgrade students honor Veterans including teachers

BELGRADE — Veterans from across the valley were met with a standing ovation from students at Belgrade schools. At Belgrade High School on Veterans Day, they honored and celebrated those who served including some teachers. “Really teaching school is a continuation of service,” says Belgrade Middle School teacher and...
BELGRADE, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!

Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy