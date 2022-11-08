ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Eminem's Mother Honors Her Son After Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwgkH_0j3CSyUk00
Photo: Getty Images

Eminem has gotten plenty of recognition from some of the greatest voices in the music industry, but a special message from the rapper's mother might stick out from the rest.

On Sunday, November 6, a video of Rap God's mother, Debbie Mathers, was posted to an Eminem fanpage's YouTube account. In the short clip, Mathers' friend Christina introduces Em's mom before she congratulates her son on being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I want to say, Marshall, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction to Hall Of Fame. I love you very much," Mathers said.

"I knew you’d get there," she continued. "It’s been a long ride, I’m very very proud of you. And also, I’m very proud of Hailie Jade, my baby girl. And I want to tell you.. great job on your podcast. God bless you guys. I love you very much.”

Eminem and his mom didn't have the best relationship when the Detroit native was getting started in the music industry. He dissed her on several occasions in his music. Their problems got so bad that Mathers even sued her son for defamation of character in 1999 and sought after $11 million in damages. However, they eventually reconciled. In 2014, Eminem released his song "Headlights," in which he apologized to Mathers.

Debbie Mathers' special message to Eminem arrived a day after he got off the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Dr. Dre had the honor of inducting him personally before the seasoned rapper hit the stage to perform his hits with Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Ed Sheeran, and more. The ceremony airs in full on HBO November 19.

Comments / 0

Related
Inquisitr.com

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Reacts To His Hall Of Fall Speech

Over the years, celebrity rapper Eminem has devoted a number of his hit songs to his daughter Hailie Jade including Hailie's Song and Mockingbird and When I'm Gone. The rapper also credits his daughter as his major source of inspiration behind his success. The 26-year-old also made a special appearance in a recent event that duly honored her beloved dad for his years of expertise in the rap industry.
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Simplemost

‘I’m A Rock Star Now!’ Dolly Parton Joins The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, and she made the most of the honor. The country legend celebrated the special occasion by performing a brand-new song, aptly titled “Rockin.'” Clad in a bejeweled black leather outfit, Parton played an electric guitar and went into full rock-star mode for the gala event in Los Angeles, where she even performed alongside Judas Priest rocker Rob Halford for a collaboration most probably never imagined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Oxygen

What Drove Music Legend Phil Spector To Fatally Shoot An Actress In His Castle-Style Mansion

Legendary music producer Phil Spector, who worked with The Beatles and more, was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson in his Los Angeles-area home in 2003. Phil Spector was a world-renowned music producer who became a self-made millionaire by age 21. Among his many successes, he produced music for The Ronettes, Ike and Tina Turner, and George Harrison and John Lennon's solo albums. Spector was the man behind hits like “Da Doo Ron Ron.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.
ALHAMBRA, CA
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Debuts Brand New Rock Song, And Slays The Electric Guitar, At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

What else is there to say about the one and only Dolly Parton at this point?. She’s accomplished almost any and everything you can dream of in the realm of country music, has launched multiple, very successful businesses, starred in Hollywood movies, is active in giving back in all sorts of philanthropic efforts, and is both a country and pop culture icon.
The Detroit Free Press

Eminem hails music that 'saved my life' during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

LOS ANGELES — Eminem’s musical journey started in hungry desperation at an obscure studio on 8 Mile Road. Saturday night, it led him into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Detroit rapper, in one the most triumphant moments of his much-decorated career, was enshrined in the rock hall during a long, star-filled ceremony at the Microsoft Theater. Eminem, inducted by Dr. Dre and joined by Ed Sheeran and Steven Tyler during his musical performance, became the 20th Detroit inductee in the institution’s 36-year history.
DETROIT, MI
Variety

Taylor Swift Wins Big at 2022 MTV EMAs: Full Winners List

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday. The “Anti-Hero” singer took home four awards — best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” Despite the fact that she’s won numerous EMAs in the past, Swift had not been to the awards ceremony since 2012, when she closed out the ceremony with a circus-themed performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” During her acceptance speech for best video, Swift told her German fans...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums

Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy