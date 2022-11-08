BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vandalyn McGrue is the Chief Nursing Officer at Princeton but this Veterans Day, she’s remembering the time she served in the Air Force. McGrue was working as a nurse when her dad encouraged her to join the Military. Her dad served in the Army and said she could use the lessons the military teaches you such as discipline.

