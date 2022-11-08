Read full article on original website
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
Birmingham Police asking for public’s help to find suspect in June shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the shooter in an incident that left one dead and one injured on June 6 of this year. Michael Arrington and a female passenger were shot while sitting in his white van on the 1100 block...
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on Friday. That’s according to multiple law enforcement and county officials. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the single-vehicle wreck. They say it...
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fatal car accident around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. BFRS says two cars were involved in the accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East. One of the cars caught on fire. One person has died as a...
Susan Moore High School hosts prayer vigil for three teens who died in Cullman Co. crash
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A somber day in Blount County Friday as three teenagers were killed in an early morning car accident in Cullman County with a fourth person still in critical condition. Students, teachers, staff, and community members gathered in prayer Friday afternoon at Susan Moore High School. Schools...
Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
Local group offers training for active shooter situations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It is important to protect yourself in school or at your place of worship. No matter where you are, a local organization called ‘Protect His House’ is teaching the community how to respond during a shooting, hoping to save lives. “Right now we’ve got a...
Princeton chief nursing officer shares why she is proud to be a veteran
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vandalyn McGrue is the Chief Nursing Officer at Princeton but this Veterans Day, she’s remembering the time she served in the Air Force. McGrue was working as a nurse when her dad encouraged her to join the Military. Her dad served in the Army and said she could use the lessons the military teaches you such as discipline.
ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 31 from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. The construction of a barrier wall and guardrail between Bonita Drive in Homewood and 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham will cause the right lanes of both sides of Highway 31 to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
New mental health Crisis Care Center set to open in Jefferson County next month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police all across Jefferson County will have a new mental health resource to utilize when responding to calls. It’s a new Crisis Care Center in Birmingham and it’s set to open next month. The center is for when any law enforcement officer in the...
Cullman debuts new skate park in downtown
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Cullman is now home to the area’s newest skate park. Cullman Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism (SPRST) held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Skate Depot on Saturday. “We’ve worked hard to generate excitement around the grand opening for our...
FIRST ALERT: Frigid temperatures this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sky will remain cloudy through the overnight hours with only a few showers. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s. We will see a good chance for rain before noon on Saturday. There will be spotty showers ending by the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling quickly through the day. During the afternoon, expect temperatures in the mid 40s.
Ascension St. Vincent’s East says it’s having success treating veterans with ‘shock therapy’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Depression is an illness that doesn’t discriminate, but disproportionately affects our veterans. We’re learning that Ascension St. Vincent’s East is seeing a lot of new success with an old treatment. They said electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, is a highly misunderstood therapy to treat...
