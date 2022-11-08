Read full article on original website
Washington County polling machines malfunction amid election
The Washington County Board of Elections Poll inspection staff reported there were issues with ballots at certain districts and certain poll locations where they were not scanning correctly into the election machines on Tuesday.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Election 2022: Saratoga County vs. NY State - Comparison and Analysis
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite a changing electorate, an increase in population, and a redrawing of district boundaries, Saratoga voters this week elected to largely maintain the present state of affairs when choosing their political leaders. Congressman Paul Tonko, Assemblypersons Mary Beth Walsh and Carrie Woerner, and county district attorney...
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Voters Join Environmental Bond Act Approval Landslide
The measure won approval by more than a two-to-one margin statewide. In all, voters in 10 of 12 Adirondack counties approved the bond measure, with only the park’s two least populous counties – Hamilton and Lewis – voting against it, according to results on the NYS Board of Elections website. It was approved by double-digit margins in each of those counties. Voters in Warren County provided the largest margin of victory, with 69% voting “yes,” and only 28% voting “no.” All Warren County 42 precincts had reported.
WRGB
Albany chief: Police overtime in one area doesn't compromise coverage of city
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Police resources in the city of Albany are being pushed to the limit. Overtime hours are being accrued in the Pine Hills neighborhood alone. So we wanted to know -- if additional resources directed to this neighborhood, which also recently saw a homicide, are taking officers away from other areas in the city, like Arbor Hill where Thursday night's shooting occurred.
WRGB
Pittsfield visited by Massachusetts first female and openly gay Governor-elect
Less than 48 hours after being elected as Massachusetts first female governor and the first openly gay woman to be elected governor in American history, Maura Healey was in Pittsfield this afternoon. Ensuring the residents of her state plans to be a governor for everyone in every corner of the...
washingtoncountyny.gov
Washington County Board of Elections Issues Update Message: 11/08 @ 8:00 PM
Earlier today Washington County Board of Elections Poll Inspection staff reported issues in which ballots at certain districts / poll site locations were not scanning appropriately into the election machines, those ballots, per procedure, were placed into the emergency ballot hold and secured to be reviewed later by Democrat and Republican representatives of the Board of Elections.
WRGB
North Adams welcomes three new police officers
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WRGB) — The North Adams Police Department welcomes three new officers to its ranks. On Thursday, November 10, Officer Khalil Paul, Officer Brittani Tassone and Officer Lucas Shatford, graduated from the Western Massachusetts Police Academy. They were part of the 64th Recruit Officer Course (ROC), and their academy training began on June 6.
WRGB
Albany Fire Department mourns firefighter Edward J. Verhoff
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Fire Department mourns the loss of one of its own on Saturday. Chief Joseph Gregory reports the death of Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff on November 12, 2022 while off duty. Verhoff was a 16-year member of the Albany Fire Department, having been appointed...
cnyhomepage.com
Tague declares victory in 102nd Assembly District
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Assemblyman Chris Tague has declared victory in the 102nd Assembly District. Tague will represent Green and Schoharie Counties and parts of Albany, Otsego, Delaware, and Ulster Counties for another two years. “I am incredibly grateful to have been re-elected to represent the 102nd Assembly District,”...
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Sanghvi to Blogger: Make Corrections!
During this last week, I received two more emails from the Saratoga Springs Finance Department. One from Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, and the other from her Executive Assistant, Samantha Clemmey. Both reiterated that Commissioner Sanghvi had no time to answer questions about the budget until after the 2023 budget was passed. In addition, Commissioner Sanghvi charged me with making false claims on my blog and called for me to correct the record.
WRGB
Still in Norlite's shadow, some Saratoga Sites residents still looking for new homes
Cohoes — In August, the residents living in the 70-unit Saratoga Sites Apartment Complex in Cohoes were given the approval to start the process of relocation, with the buildings themselves set to be demolished once empty. The complex sits next door to Norlite, an incinerator plant that's been accused...
nystateofpolitics.com
Republicans chip away at Assembly Democratic majority, fall short of state Senate expectations
Come January, Democrats will still have a firm grip on power in Albany, with control of every statewide office and both the Assembly and state Senate. But Republicans made inroads Tuesday, pulling off upset wins in a number of Assembly races in the city, and it remains unclear whether Democrats can hold on to their veto-proof supermajorities.
WRGB
Electric City welcomes Motor Oil Coffee
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Electric City welcomed a new coffee shop Saturday that residents can now start enjoying. Motor Oil Coffee, an Albany based craft coffee company, has officially made its way to Schenectady. It's the second location for the company. They, along with the home decor retail store -- *b. Inspired home* are offering a new way to enjoy a cup of joe.
WRGB
The Capital Region honors its Veterans
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY VETERANS DAY PARADE. Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the City of Albany Joint Veterans Committee are pleased to announce that the annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in the City of Albany at 11:00 am on Friday, November 11. The Veterans Day Parade Committee, which consists of Veteran organizations throughout the Capital District, have named John LaFalce, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran Grand Marshal of this year’s Veterans Day Parade. He will be leading the parade along with the Gold Star Families at the request of the American Gold Star Mothers and Families. The Parade route begins at the corner of Ontario Street and Central Avenue and participants will march east on Central Avenue, then east on Washington Avenue ending at the corner of Washington Avenue and Hawk Street, just east of the NYS Education Building. As always, the NYS Education Building steps will serve as the reviewing stand. In the event of severe weather, a ceremony will be conducted in the City Hall Rotunda. The American Gold Star Mothers and Families will host a wreath laying at Our Lady of Peace in Memorial Grove on the corner of New Scotland Avenue and South Lake Avenue on Veterans Day at 9:30 am prior to the Parade.
Saratogian
Initiative announced to provide reduced-cost internet for public housing residents
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — In an effort to bridge the digital divide, SiFi Networks and city officials recently announced a FiberCity® Aid program for lower-income residents. Not long after officials launched the Saratoga Springs FiberCity® all-fiberoptic network, Saratoga Springs Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub said SiFi Networks and GigabitNow will provide reduced-cost Gigabit-speed fiber internet service for all 700 addresses managed by the city’s housing authority.
wamc.org
Where the chestnuts grow
My friend Bruce Shenker forwarded me an email about a chestnut tree planting event he was attending in Greenwich, NY last Monday and suggested I join him. We’d have to leave Columbia County by 7:30 to arrive on time for the 9:00 planting demonstration. Correction: due to daylight savings time the demo had been moved up. It was now 8 a.m. In other words we’d have to leave at the crack of dawn.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
WNYT
Johnstown man killed in Indiana shooting
The family of a man from in Johnstown is mourning his death after he was shot and killed early Friday morning in South Bend, Indiana. WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reports officers heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Dunkin’ brings next generation store experience to Rensselaer County
Representatives from Dunkin’ were recently joined by local officials and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of Rensselaer County’s first next generation Dunkin’ restaurant at 3696 Route 43 in West Sand Lake, N.Y. The new location boasts Dunkin’s next generation concept design featuring a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies. (Photo provided)
Miracle: NY Forest Rangers Rescue Suicidal Man From Massive Blaze
A race against the clock came down to a matter of seconds in Hamilton County, NY when Forest Rangers rushed to rescue a missing man from a burning cabin. Ranger Quinn describes how an initial missing persons search turned into a life-and-death scenario for everyone involved. Missing Hudson, NY Man.
