Florida State

Why were the midterm elections close? Exit polls offer clues.

A set of countervailing political forces may have contributed to the closeness of this year’s midterm elections, according to the​ current results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. It remains uncertain which party will control either the Senate or the House of Representatives next year, with votes still being counted and key races too early to call.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson

For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east. The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered...
This family had big plans for this year. Then Hurricane Ian hit and they were given a deadline to move out of their home

Miguel Romero proudly calls himself a “Florida boy.”. He loves the Sunshine State’s warm weather. He’s lived in the same neighborhood in Lee County, along Florida’s southwestern coast, for most of his life. It’s where he got his first job, at a Wendy’s, when he was 16. It’s where he drove his first car, a white Buick Century that he bought from his godfather. It’s where he met his partner, Nicole, during senior year of high school.
LEE COUNTY, FL

